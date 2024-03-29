'on the table' for URGENT consideration: for serious discussion and ETHICAL debate and ‘only’ after it went through long-term thorough petri dish, rodent, animal model testing, yes and rapidly if it had to come, but with real safety studies;

so, I will say POTUS Trump (45) was 100% correct theoretically, based on best intentions, based on the PRECAUTIONARY Principle too, if ALL of what I just said was TRUE, only then! Were lockdowns and the vaccine justified and what was told to Trump, made him conclude that it was justified!

Yet it was not and he was greately deceived! Misled. No, he is not part of any OP or inside job. This man loved and loves his nation and people and all his decisions were based on best intentions and to save lives!

This is my thesis. That had this COVID fraud been true, then what was presented to POTUS Trump (aka 45) under OWS demanded an approval to bring something if this was a real pandemic affecting broadly across ALL age-groups and problematic to elderly and vulnerable persons…in theory then 45 was correct in approving and fast-tracking OWS…based on all he was told and his then move was to SAVE lives, to protect American people!

Yes, as you will read more below, it was eye-opening that they could bring something in months that would take 12-15 years, but they constantly told 45, told us that it was safe and effective! And that yes, they could do it.

Again, my thesis is that had all of this been true, had we needed the vaccine, had we had a real pandemic, had we needed lockdowns, then he was correct for his decisions, based on what they put in front of him…you and I would have done same!

but…

NONE of it was true! All of it was wrong and false. None of it was EVER needed!

He did not know!

They fucked him, were toppling him from inside, deceiving him, lying to him, the deepstate and FAUCI, BIRX, were ensuring the lockdowns were a devastating failure and he would wear the blame as the election neared….Atlas and I fought, my God we fought these beasts inside, major battles, with top reporters like John Fredericks at our side… and you have no idea and they moved on us to destroy us…leaking to media lies, to smear and slander us for we were waging war, I was pummeling NIH, FDA, CDC, Fauci etc. as I saw how their policies were killing people…my boss, and a couple of others, deserve real awards for what they did…in the face of the deepstate…

And he was the ONLY person really in the decision-making realm, who was being FUCKED! He was being fed lie after lie of a fraud fake pandemic that NEVER WAS…sold a vaccine that was NEVER needed and one that could not pass proper testing and did not even go through any…they were monstrous in the level of deceit they put on Trump.

All else involved, most of these IMO malfeasant people, knew it was not true (not a pandemic, that the morbidity and mortality was even lower than seasonal annual flu), up to knowing it was not a pandemic, that it could be managed with NORMAL outbreak, epidemic, emergency procedures, that no lockdowns were ever needed, that there was NO appreciable EXCESS-mortality across 2020, and that the ONLY excess death occurred AFTER the mRNA vaccine roll-out globally, nation by nation. That we already had on deck strategies (including therapeutics, antibiotics for likely bacterial pneumonia that was the lethal component with viremia or bacterial sepsis)) that could and would work. Vitamin D. Ventilation. Prompt treatment and support of the elderly, high-risk. That they were probably (knowingly) detecting something with PCR (over-cycled beyond the cut-point threshold of 24 amplifications, for then viral dust and viral fragments and non-infectious, non-lethal pathogen detected after that)…

Nothing about COVID, NOTHING, from release, to origin, to lockdowns, to the medical policies and response, to the mRNA technology vaccine (Malone, Tureci, Weissman, Sahin, Kariko, Bancel, Bourla et al. and even Cullis et al. with the LNP platform), was true! All lies and all COVID policy FAILED! Nothing worked, no lockdown, no mask mandate (all COVID masks failed), no school closure, no business closure, no shielding policy, NOTHING! Everything failed and actually harmed.

That is the conundrum 45 faces, and this is why I say he was CORRECT in his mind and decision-making based on the scientific expert advice he was getting, being told how severe and dangerous all of this was; when it was NOT!!! so, he did what he knew to be the RIGHT thing, the correct course of action!

But again, none of it was true! Yet he acted as he should have!

Problem is, Malone, Tureci, Weissman, Sahin, Kariko, Bancel, Bourla et al. stayed silent, way too long and still are. Malone is running to the hills a year now trying to distance himself, but he cannot. This is his DEADLY baby. This is their mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech) and all of these people, from the mRNA technology to the mRNA vaccine, FAILED, they FAILED, were negligent, dangerous, reckless, and the mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccine has shown itself to be harmful and it kills! Why? Because these people wanted fame, NOBELS, money and failed to perform the right long-term safety studies to ‘exclude harms. Up to this writing, there is not one, not ONE randomized controlled trial has been conducted that shows that any of these mRNA vaccines reduce hospitalization, ICU, severe symptoms, death etc. Not one, in children or adults.

Trump was told, many times, I know, I was in the orbit and was in HHS while OWS was ongoing, that the COVID vaccines were SAFE & EFFECTIVE; I know, he was told, and he asked repeatedly and told them para to not bring anything that was not ‘safe and effective’ and he wanted it fast to save lives, but he was told they could bring it fast and safe and effective; he bought it, he trusted, he believed! He believed the experts around him. I wrote while at HHS to FDA, CDC, NIH, to Hahn, to Fauci, to all of them, my concerns and I warned them that they could not bring it in that short time and warned them definitely not based on the small number of outcome events etc. I laid out my concerns. They failed to listen. I even put it for publication.

So again, had all of this been true, had COVID been REAL (it never was a pandemic), had we really had an event of pandemic proportions, with a mortality rate approaching 1% even, we would be justified to bring some kind of vaccine but ONLY if targeted to the high-risk e.g. elderly, if it was tailored based on base-line risk that was prognostic on outcome (based on age-risk stratification roll-out) and only after the public was part of serious ethical debate, and only with 100% informed consenting where upsides and downsides (benefits versus harms) were outlined to the vaccinee.

Only then. I know something was released, SOMETHING that did cause some respiratory ILI symptoms in high-risk and elderly persons that did kill some vulnerable persons. We will one day know EXACTLY what was released.

Yet most who died, succumbed not from any virus or pathogen, they died due to

i)denial of treatments for over 2 years all beds were closed off as ‘COVID beds’, and you could not go to hospital or clinic for non-COVID issues e.g. chest pain, angina, diabetes, cancer etc.

ii)collateral damage due to the effects of lockdowns, school closure, business closure, shielding etc.

iii)denial of needed antibiotics as many, most who got severe illness had bacterial pneumonia secondary to viral infection etc.

iv)died due to the mRNA toxic and harmful effects e.g. myocarditis, pericarditis, bleeds, brain bleeds, clots, aneurysms, dissecting aortas, strokes, died suddenly etc.

v)but most, likely 90% died due to the devastating deadly medical treatment in our health systems, hospitals etc. at the hands of our medical doctors, orders by the hospitals etc. e.g. denial of therapeutics that were known to be helpful, isolation, dehydration of granny, malnourishment of granny, catastrophic death spiral fear on granny, pumped with toxic drugs, denial of antibiotics, DNR orders against family wishes, denial of family to see granny and grandpa as they began their COVID ‘blackhole’ death spiral, a purposeful killing, pumped with a 5 drug respiratory suppressing cocktail of propofol, lorazepam, midazolam, fentanyl, diamorphine, pumped with kidney and liver toxic failed EBOLA drug Remdesivir, and then intubated and placed on the ventilator that in 95% of instances, blew massive holes in granny’s lungs, killing her, and causing ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP)…

they killed granny…our medical doctors, our hospitals, our governments, our public health agencies and officials, KILLED our parents, our grandparents, etc. they killed us! With a deadly COVID protocol and the mRNA vaccine.

and Trump did not know, he went along…he was no doctor or scientist and did not know all the policies being applied were never going to work and would kill. He trusted.

Today, the global body of evidence shows not one lockdown, school closure, business closure, mask mandate worked to curb infections of deaths…not one! Today the body of evidence shows that not one, not one ‘HEALTHY’ American child across 4 years, got exposed to this pathogen, got infected, got severely ill and died…not one! The evidence was clear 2 weeks out, April 1st, 2020, that the median age of death was 83 years old with 3 serious underlying conditions, yet life expectancy was 77 or 79…so COVID or whatever this was killed BEYOND life-expectancy…it did not cut life short…that the risk of survival (we knew by April 5, 2020) was 99.998% in persons 0 years to 70-75 years old. If you got infected. You were 100% sure to survive.

Again, Trump was correct 100%, intent and application, based on his understanding that all of COVID was true and what he was told by his experts. It was NOT.

So, he must now thread a fine needle, while being correct based on what was presented to him, yet NOW seeing that most if not all was untrue, that we never needed a vaccine, that the vaccine never worked and was ineffective into negative efficacy, negative effectiveness territory soon after shots (was non-sterilizing, did not stop infection or transmission and caused the vaccinated to become infected) and now he MUST show empathy, recognizing the harms of the lockdowns and the vaccine. I have sent this to his peoples, to him, the following for his consideration and full disclosure, I wanted you to know, and you should know, he knows about the vaccine:

i)for 45 to strongly consider LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT implemented Feb 2020 or so and make it a retroactive reversal…he must study and seriously consider first day in office so that we can enter courts and sue all involved for the harms of lockdowns and the vaccine.

ii)strongly consider a victim’s compensation fund for those hurt from lockdowns to vaccine.

iii)revamp the CDC VAERS’s database and replace with an enhanced acute surveillance system going forward to orient and tabulate and characterize the COVID vaccine adverse effects and deaths so that a response of support can be geared towards those affected.

iv)set up a whistle blower protection so that doctors and scientists who were forced to commit wrongful harmful acts and were coerced and went along, could come forward to help us find who did what and when…so we can get accountability…we want to know who gave orders….

v)ensure that proper investigations take place to get accountability from his administration to Biden’s, in all the wrongs done related to COVID fraud pandemic and the vaccine…looking at all involved who made policy or any decisions that harmed…