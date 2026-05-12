raise the prices of Australian exports of coal and LNG, providing support to the economy’

oil at 200 USD barrel. some say it is booked! gas at $15.00 gallon.

My view is it is time for Trump to wrap this madness up, accept the loss, as Iran has defeated USA and Israel combined no matter how you slice it up…an embarrassing failure…Iran can only be ‘defeated’ if we drop nuclear bombs all over or we fully invade, remove regime in full, and occupy for 10 years at least….but we CANNIT do that….in no way….so walk away now, let Israel and Iran deal, not USA, we did a disaster here and we need to exit now, declare a victory….we degraded stuff, say we won, now negotiate a peace deal…a win win for all…leave Iran’s oil to them, let us find a way to work out energy and financial deals to help each other’s economy…development deals…both sides need it…find the way great POTUS Trump! Talk to China, let China help open Hormuz, let China help safeguard the enriched uranium where US, China, and Russia oversee and inspect for maybe a 10 year period, and with UN atomic agency etc.

Find a way POTUS Trump! For America and world. I trust you, we trust you POTUS Trump to do the best here, but bombing and war just AIN’T it…that failed…catastrophically…do not forget to show your compassion and sorrow for the 170 little girls killed by our bombs in Minab Iran. Wrongfully. Some say it was deliberate targeting by drunkard sexual predator Hegseth, I will not say that. I say a mistake in coordinates. I will not blame our precious military.

I still go on record saying my belief is, while a catastrophic devastating failure on some of his polices, e.g. COVID, OWS, Malone RFK Jr., Bourla, Bancel, Pfizer, Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, Epstein pedophile cover-up, ICE devastation under the Mile-high sex DHS jets bag man under the table kick back money Corey and the failure of the wrongful misguided Iran bombing policy etc., Trump did not molest or interfere or sex any under-aged young girls as many around Epstein did…these men sought to fuck little girls provided by Epstein and his orbit, I do not think Trump was into that…I stand by him in that. Still. Unless I see otherwise.

btw, turn off the HANTA virus fear-porn, none of it is real. this is idiosyncratic, esoteric, not no person-to-person spread, this is a common source environmental exposure. period. this is just inept CDC, NIH, WHO etc. trying to break Trump and they are going to try to create a pandemic here based on fear and lies. I say NO. Turn off FOX fraud and CNN fraud. Nothing for the healthy well population of US and elsewhere to worry about, unless we tell you to worry! Acute contact surveillance epidemiology as usual, proper isolation if exposed or infected, symptomatic, with respiratory support e.g. ECMO etc.