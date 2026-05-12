Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Ron Dee's avatar
Ron Dee
21m

I appreciate your critique of the Big Pharma cabal but Trump pushed Operation Warpspeed on us and hundreds of thousands were killed and maimed as a result.

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Scooter Pettus's avatar
Scooter Pettus
11m

I like a lot of what you post. But it is quite remarkable how you and so many other Trump Delusionists try to use pretzel logic, thread the needle and keep trying to separate the man from his policies. All that does is make Trump go further toward Anti-MAGA Land. There is zero daylight between Trump the Man and Trump the CEO Policies and Actions. Sure Trump is no racist. I know people who know Trump. I have talked with Eric Trump in 2016 about what Trump would face if he won. They did not take my warnings seriously enough. Maybe Trump was allowed to win both times because of the Globalist things he is doing to the country as we post. Maybe the Most Compromised are placed in positions of authority because they are Controlled Agents of Antichrist World Order. In any case Trump's Gift of Gab and Blab with Charisma alone does not a Great CEO make, to wit his four bankruptcies and currently working on his fifth and sixth. Something to Ponder.

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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