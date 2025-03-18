Trump: "When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it's electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocket
ships to nowhere, without which subsidies he'd be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg,' and he would have done it
"…Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that's perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!" he added.
That was Trump 2 years ago…what happened?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Elon gave Trump $230 million thats what happened, just like Israel gave him $238 million, money talks with Trump, sadly he doesn't think after that, he just does.
Don’t mistake Musk’s polite manner with groveling. That is a mistake. He is a great negotiator like Trump.