Trump will appeal and he will win and he will punish and jail all of these people, not wishful thinking and democrats will cry in time...Trump has shown you how the law must be followed, I hope DEMS
know its coming for them, too, Obama, Bidens, Bushes, many in congress, senate etc. the rain don't fall on one man's home, what you set in motion will return to you...MAGA MAGA MAGA
I TOLD you DRUDGE has a man crush on Trump, a fetish…
We need to understand that America is no longer a nation of laws. It is not. We have our government now operating via abuse of their power and doing it for their political advantage.
I tuned in just in time to hear President Trump speak briefly live outside the courtroom. He calmly referenced the "disgraceful, rigged" trial and placed the blame on the Biden Administration. And he reminded us all, "I'm a very innocent man."
Directly afterward CBS News called in several partisan commentators who "clarified" that the Biden Administration "had nothing to do with this."
Biden released a brief gloating statement. The reporters and commenters are laughing and making jokes at Trump's expense. They are also promoting fear and the expectation of violence, referencing "increased police presence and helicopters."
Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just 4 days before the Republican National Convention. That will backfire, making the convention a huge international event.
I'm disgusted with the NYC DA's office, hostile Judge Juan Merchan, the 12 ignorant jurors, and the worthless legacy media.
Not one opinion supportive of Trump was heard or sought out except to be ridiculed on the air.
I will vote for President Trump even if he is sitting in jail on Election Day.
This is an overwhelming travesty. The Supreme Court failed to immediately preempt this outrage, not having ruled correctly (or at all) on Presidential immunity.
Today, the heavy handed pendulum of Dim corruption and insanity begins its swing back toward the Constitution, its Citizens, and for Justice. God Bless America. God Bless President Trump.