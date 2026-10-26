Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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M Schreck's avatar
M Schreck
3h

It’s all bread and circus. EVERY President is only as “Great” as their handlers allow them to be or need them to be for whatever agenda THEY have. It’s ALL a show. Government is an illusion! Just like Santa Claus!

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

led by a drunk rapist...SECDEF Leak Reveals Staggering Details of Trump Plot for Post-Election Shock

Officials believe it is a question of when, not if, Trump will follow through with his plans.

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