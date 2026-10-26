I think strongly he had it in him (and may have a rabbit out of the hat in store) to end up on Rushmore…

But as it stands today, with Trump 2.0 failures e.g. tariffs, DOGE disaster, Iran failed war where there was NO basis and we lost 25 soldiers, showed US military weaknesses, where we lost billions in assets, for nothing….not our fever…the Epstein pedophile cover up for rich elite connected Washington and Palm Beach men Long Island Hamptons et al., some say friends, I do not know (I still contend that Trump did not touch no little girls, I do not think so and defend him unless I know otherwise bullet proofed not speculation or gossip or character assassination, his friends and high ups in society, those filthy feral medieval banal males did, sure did, and must be held accountable harshly), had it not been for these devastating issues, where 2 of the greatest disasters happened under POTUS Trump namely the deadly Operation warp speed lockdowns and mRNA vaccine that killed, and the failed disastrous Iran war, 2 of the greatest failures, had it not been, he would have been among the greatest if not, but today, he stands to go down as one of the worst failed POTUS US has ever had…

he will go down as the worst POTUS. IT and internet will not spare him.