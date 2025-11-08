Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carla's avatar
carla
3hEdited

I couldn’t read all that ridiculous stuff you wrote Alexander the elections are rigged and if you don’t know that by now you’ve been sleeping under a rock all the elections are going to be rigged until we remove the machine machines and the fake ballots Democrats didn’t win anything but they will if we don’t stop the cheating You need to do something about it. I can’t believe that you were tricked . I’m sorry Dr. Alexander sometimes I think you just say things to provoke us and that provoked me terribly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

sigh ... Do some people *still* not get it? Trump/Republicans weren't "schlonged". They *ALL* belong to/work for the same team - the Globalist Team. They cover for, protect, enable, and facilitate the Fat Rats and their Agenda. They're simply doing what's *demanded* of them. Period!

I know it sounds too incredible to be true. I know it's very hard to accept. But try it and watch how - as if by magic - *everything* falls into place; *everything* makes sense.

Or don't try it. Keep believing that Trump & Co. and the Republicans are "good guys", trying their best to help 'we the people', and fighting very hard to take out the "bad guys". Go ahead, keep repeating those fantasies to yourself and watch as nothing adds up, one disappointment after another.

Do as you please - heed my words or ignore them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture