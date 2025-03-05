shots are imposed again; well, POTUS Trump’s administration made a complete disaster that caused harms and deaths (followed by Biden’s cameo that had even more catastrophic consequences to Americans) with the deadly lockdowns and Malone et al. mRNA transfection vaccine and let us hope POTUS Trump has learnt from his devastating mistakes term 1. I have said he was misled and stand by it, but I do know he knows the mRNA vaccine kills. Early on that the OWS lockdowns killed, and the vaccine killed. Let us see.

Why are these 2 ladies feuding? Smackdown in the White House? Someone ask DOGE’s Big Balls to step in and put some order!

So Loomer is claiming Bondi has broken law. This is interesting so I share yet I am more interested in the content of the Epstein files, if we will ever know. I think when chickens get teeth and can smile, is when we will know the content of the Epstein files.

‘She Loomer added, "You’d think that someone in the position as US ATTORNEY GENERAL would have an IQ high enough to understand this, and know this."

"As a private citizen who has simply been exposing Pam Blondie’s incompetence on X, a public forum and the PUBLIC SQUARE as [X owner Elon Musk] described it, my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS HAVE BEEN DEPRIVED BY THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES! Pam Blondie apparently does not even know the basics of Constitutional Law. This screams INCOMPETENCE! [Trump], Pam Blondie is an EMBARRASSMENT to the Trump administration."'

Meanwhile back at the ranch:

And then the real King meets the dictator but wait, I though he met the real King at the WH…so there are 2 Kings now?: