Trump's AG Pam Bondi gets an earful from Trump's confidant Laura Loomer (did someone say catfight) who lays into the AG for incompetence over the Epstein file release (sshh heard some BIG people in
there & people are very concerned); I told you all buy as much alcohol, weed, and popcorn for this summer and next 4 years, it will be eventful! As we are locked down for avian bird flu lies & mRNA
shots are imposed again; well, POTUS Trump’s administration made a complete disaster that caused harms and deaths (followed by Biden’s cameo that had even more catastrophic consequences to Americans) with the deadly lockdowns and Malone et al. mRNA transfection vaccine and let us hope POTUS Trump has learnt from his devastating mistakes term 1. I have said he was misled and stand by it, but I do know he knows the mRNA vaccine kills. Early on that the OWS lockdowns killed, and the vaccine killed. Let us see.
Why are these 2 ladies feuding? Smackdown in the White House? Someone ask DOGE’s Big Balls to step in and put some order!
So Loomer is claiming Bondi has broken law. This is interesting so I share yet I am more interested in the content of the Epstein files, if we will ever know. I think when chickens get teeth and can smile, is when we will know the content of the Epstein files.
‘She Loomer added, "You’d think that someone in the position as US ATTORNEY GENERAL would have an IQ high enough to understand this, and know this."
"As a private citizen who has simply been exposing Pam Blondie’s incompetence on X, a public forum and the PUBLIC SQUARE as [X owner Elon Musk] described it, my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS HAVE BEEN DEPRIVED BY THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES! Pam Blondie apparently does not even know the basics of Constitutional Law. This screams INCOMPETENCE! [Trump], Pam Blondie is an EMBARRASSMENT to the Trump administration."'
Meanwhile back at the ranch:
And then the real King meets the dictator but wait, I though he met the real King at the WH…so there are 2 Kings now?:
Okay, for argument's sake let's say these files are *finally* released in their entirety and unredacted.
Fine. Who among you will be willing to wager that *ANY* Fat Rat - a bona fide Fat Rat!! - will pay the **FULL** price that law permits (not just a silly slap on the wrist)?
My point is that IT DOES NOT MATTER ONE IOTA if all the names & crimes become known -- and among the names are Presidents, Congress-folk, Prime Ministers, CEOs, etc ... etc ... etc. -- if *NOTHING* of significance happens to any of them. I mean, that would be a Nothingburger, right?
More than a Nothingburger, it would be an insult as *once again* Fat Rats get away with murder.
I think they're using the old magician's trick of keeping people distracted with the left hand, while the right hand performs the real 'magic'. I'm not falling for it. Don't *you* get fooled.
Pam isnt dumb nor incompetent. She has been told what to do... and I dont mean by Trump.
Child sex trafficking is absolutely... repeat... ABSOLUTELY.... not only huge revenue for CIA but is a fundamental trade craft tool the CIA uses to control whomever they want...
So to recap... CIA involved in killing JFK and noone even cares.
Can you imagine unredacted documents showing the people and methods involved in blackmailing VIPs with trafficked kids?
I would hope people would get overtly concerned...
