Trump's approval now down to 30%? lowest ever? report on DRUDGE (but site is blocked); SHOCK POLL: TRUMP APPROVAL 30%; I am checking to see if this is validated; issue is nothing positive is being
reported and the Iran war was a complete dismal failure, catastrophic. No sound explanation and Iran is rag dolling mighty USA daily...Trump was so terribly misguided by drunkard Hegseth; your view?
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47 fucks up every other day it's either he engages mouth before turning bon brain or stupid remarks about ITALY'S Meloni--??????
I wouldn't believe Matt Drudge. Another disinformation LIE.