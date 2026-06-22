Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
17m

47 fucks up every other day it's either he engages mouth before turning bon brain or stupid remarks about ITALY'S Meloni--??????

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1h

I wouldn't believe Matt Drudge. Another disinformation LIE.

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