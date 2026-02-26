Has POTUS Trump asked Lutnick what he was doing with Epstein? All who hung with Epstein knew it was about little pre-pubescent girls, and sex and rape of them, getting young girls, so what happened here? Is this a fair question or is this off limits? Was Lutnick also hunting for dinosaur bones like RFK Jr.? It is a simple question, what did he hear about Epstein so that he went with him? It is a simple question for if you knew of someone’s past, they are a registered sex offender etc., they are into little girls and illicit sex etc. and wrong things, why then hang around and deal with them?

It’s bullshit. All of these bitches IMO knew at some level, that Epstein was into little girls and bad shit and was fucking little girls and they wanted in on that too, to be with young girls, they knew Epstein was not selling ice-cream…they knew that, they were thinking they were so big and could keep it hidden…they all knew, each and every one of them, they were in a club, a special club, and this is how you have to approach this…all of these people were sick sordid perverted twisted freaks, into little girls. And the issue is in those lists, those files that our own government is doing all it could to keep hidden, are those that were involved and still hold some of the most powerful positions in our society and we got to find out who they were. To shame them and take all from them, to imprison the. For the victims, past and present, so it will stop.

What is your view? Are we wrong to ask these questions?

POTUS Trump has to ensure this is blown open, that the truth comes out. I trust him. He has to be the leader to do this for the victims. I want you as the reader to understand my white spaces for in there, I write most. Learn to read white spaces.

RESOLVX HEALTH; To my subscribers, followers on substack, I have looked at these products & I am now supporting this company RESOLVX HEALTH and its range of good products & ask you to consider them;

The main objective of RESOLVX HEALTH is to bring to market the most advanced health products using only the finest and purest ingredients. Key is for people to take control of their health…

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com