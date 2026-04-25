Now it is called under drunkard Pete Hegseth, ‘the Mean Girls Pentagon’…can you imagine that? DIVAs…cat-fighting DIVAs…running our military with Hegseth firing everyone who will not stroke and cup his testicles daily…in exchange for de-balled testicleless males who would…no woman wants him as a commander. None! They know he is a rapist. Sexual abuser who slipped through in the confirmation for POTUS Trump ‘liked the look’…beats me what 47 liked in the look and it stunned me when drunkard started messing up early in his SECDEF stint, Trump when asked about firing him stated basically that if he did that then the drunkard would have no life or work and may not even get back into FOX to report the weather…so it was Trump was saying I am not firing him yet because he has no where to go…imagine we have a SECDEF not because he is competent, no no no, it’s because the POTUS ‘likes the look’ and because he is the ONLY person that will follow bobble-head YES what Trump asks and has NOWHERE else to find a job…imagine that. fact.

so Phelan will not follow the drunkard’s demand to NOT follow the judge’s ruling and as such abuse Kelley, so Hegseth fires Phelan…that’s how it goes today in the US military. As Iran rag-dolls it. Imagine where our great precious military has fallen under the drunkard, it was already circling the drain under Darth Vader Austin with his COVID mask fuckery.

Seems Phelan did not want to see this photo sent to the public again, see below or be part of this scene, yet Hegseth could not give a fuck, he is ‘locked and loaded’ sending our sons and daughters to die…and has done this already…as long as whiskey Pete could get to do his makeup and blush and foundation with some eye-liner and perfume daily, with some reporting underlings massaging his balls daily, he is good to go and thus wage war…using your blood to do it:

Before I proceed with this thesis:

Do not forget this photo of Howard Lutnick (the serial liar) POTUS Trump’s commerce secretary, strolling on the beach with pedophile Epstein discussing the sea shells and not young girls, do not ever get mistaken with that, Lutnick was not into this like Epstein and all the other males around him on his jet and islands, into fucking little girls…Howard was different. He did not talk to Epstein about fucking little girls…we were not there, so we do not know the nature of the banter, and do not assume and do not smear. Allow him to explain please. RFK Jr. Bobby Jr. went dinosaur bone hunting with Epstein, others had lunch etc. some just loved to fly on jets, so do not assume they were secretly talking about fucking little braces girls. Secured by Epstein. Do not do that please.

Now John Leake weighs in below on the madness with a good piece as word is the Secretary of the Navy did not approve of the wasteful, dangerous, non-sensical high-risk blockade of Hormuz…opposed to how the drunkard wanted it…:

Leake:

‘The Iranian strategy for closing the Strait of Hormuz is to apply economic leverage on US and its trading partners. By blockading the Strait, President Trump is, somewhat paradoxically, reinforcing the Iranian strategy.

Though it’s not clear what exactly he’s thinking, one possibility is that he thinks that the impairment of the European and Asian economies will not affect the US economy, but this is highly unlikely.

Another aspect of naval blockading is that it is very hard on the sailors manning the ships. Blockades are characterized by dull routines and fatigue. Constant watches, potential boardings, and threat monitoring in confined waters are exhausting.

Recent reports from ships like USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli highlight food shortages/rationing (meager portions, no fresh produce, bad food), broken equipment such as coffee machines, and delayed supplies after weeks at sea. Families report sailors feeling “hungry all the time” and warning of morale hitting “all-time low.”

Navy-wide challenges with extended deployments include mental health strain, overwork, and leadership issues. The Navy has deployed psychologists, chaplains, and recreation programs to counter these problems, but one wonders how much they can do to relieve the stress, boredom, and low morale.

I wonder what Jack Aubrey and Stephan Maturin would think about Trump’s naval blockade. Dr. Maturin would doubtless regard it as an example of how ruling elites have always abused the ordinary, working men who are called upon to fight rich men’s wars.’

‘Pete Hegseth ‘butted heads’ with Navy secretary over shipbuilding and push to ignore judge’s orders before firing: reports

Phelan’s dismissal marks the second major leadership shake-up at the Pentagon during the Iran war’

‘His firing comes as the U.S. Navy is enacting a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war with Iran, which has engulfed the Middle East in violence and led to a surge in global fuel prices. Multiple recent polls show most Americans are opposed to the conflict.’ Can you imagine the dry-drunk would fire the head of the Navy as it is listing rudderless, begging direction, in the ocean setting up a blockage that could only end in disaster, as Iran awaits, to bring in someone who would firmly cup your stones? So the Navy now is about balls cupping? The man who would not wash your balls gets fired (Phelan) for doing the right thing, so that you could bring in a balls latherer to powder your face, help you with your DIVA makeup, and cup and lather your balls daily in the Pentagon…is that it Pete? You need someone to hold your stones for you?

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