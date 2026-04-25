Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jt714's avatar
Jt714
1h

If only Pete Hegseth could sue you to the moon for defamation for these sick hateful posts .. and Rubio deport you. Not getting a job in the Trump 2.0 admin must have really triggered you. You’ve turned into someone I no longer recognize from when I started following you.

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Mike H's avatar
Mike H
40m

You must be full of hatred and self loathing. Typical leftist.

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