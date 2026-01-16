to Greenland; Trump signals it may be tariffs imposed if you do not support him? Seems POTUS Trump has stated this and what is your opinion?

‘President Donald Trump said Friday he may impose tariffs on countries “if they don’t go along with Greenland .”

“We need Greenland for national security . So I may do that,” Trump said at the White House during a health-care -related event.’

Macron: any ‘breach of Greenland’s sovereignty would trigger “unprecedented cascading consequences” for the transatlantic alliance.’

Did Marcon’s wife lend him a testicle? To speak up.

Canadian, British and German troops in Greenland, but Trump and White House stay defiant

In a surprising twist, European troops have landed in Greenland, but the White House remains unfazed.

The White House has said the arrival of European troops in Greenland will not change Donald Trump’s ambitions to acquire the Arctic island.

“I don’t think troops in Europe impacts the president’s decision-making process or impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday when asked whether recent announcements of European boots on the ground would affect Trump’s calculus.’

Macron hits Trump with three word warning over Greenland takeover threats

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stark warning to the US over escalating demands for Greenland

‘Emmanuel Macron has issued a stern warning to Donald Trump, cautioning that any breach of Greenland's sovereignty would trigger "unprecedented cascading consequences" for the transatlantic alliance.’

‘President Donald Trump said Friday he may impose tariffs on countries “if they don’t go along with Greenland.”

“We need Greenland for national security. So I may do that,” Trump said at the White House during a health-care-related event.

The comments show Trump, whose push to acquire Greenland for the U.S. has grown increasingly aggressive in recent months, turning to one of his favorite tools for leveraging power over foreign nations.’

Nato plans for fighter jet dogfights over Greenland as Kremlin issues ‘extraordinary’ statement to oppose Trump takeover

US lawmakers scrambled to Copenhagen to reassure Danish and Greenlandic leaders

