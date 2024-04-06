that love affair and it drives them insane! I love it! the left, RINOs, deepstate cannot seem to understand they cannot now or ever breach the love affair for they had NO role in fostering it…45 did over decades…45 has it in his hands and if he makes the wrong move, he can destroy that connection and it is up to him; thus far, the love is strong, connection tight but he has to know something…as much as no one but he and the public, his base can affect his love affair, he can massively with some ill policies and steps…DESTROY it!

So, the relationship between 45 and his supporters, the public, his base can ONLY ever be broken by 45 & the public. No one else. For it is them that created it, media had no role so is incapable of ever affecting it, no matter how hard it tries. Media can only destroy someone in media if the media helped create that person…

You see as I see it, we were a movement 20 to 30 years in the making SEEKING a leader…we looked for one and we took power back from Obama and his move to destroy America over 4 elections, 2 midterms and 2 POTUS elections…step by step the public recoiled in horror at Obama and Biden and took back the house, senate and POTUS in 2016 from democrats…America grew to detest Obama as grew to understand his focus and love is Iran, shia Iran, and Islamization of America. Destruction of America. Make money off of America, live life large, but destroy it. I do not care what you tell me and what you see in media, Obama is one of the most devastating people ever to hold office. He was destroying USA and still is for he runs Biden’s Presidency, Obama is in effect serving his 3rd term. Can even serve a 4th. God forbid.

We looked for the leader and we were the movement…Trump did not chose us, WE chose Trump…as the leader of OUR movement….he was fortunate to come at the right time and had someone else with his language, give or take, come along, it would have been them we would have chosen, not him…we knew what we sought, borders, language, culture, law and order, rule of law, respect of nation, flag, constitution etc. 45 represented that…but the work is undone and needs to be finished. He did not finish and I know, Paul ‘Benedict Arnold traitor’ Ryan destroyed his first 2 years, I know…COVID fraud fake non-pandemic took the 4th…you judge 45 on the 3rd year and you understand how good he was and save Abe and George, 45 could go down as the greatest, maybe even Rushmore if he plays his cards right…if we get him to Jan 20th 2025 for it is not Nov 3rd, 2024, no, the left and deepstate and RINOs will move to kill him, assassinate him if he wins…we must protect him...and why his VP slot is key…remind me to introduce to Mayor Deb Rogers one of these days, former conservative mayor of Williamsville, New York…you will see VP all over her…that quality…people like her, Noem etc. Lover of nation, flag, rule of law, religion, family, 2nd amendment etc.

But back to my piece.

Now, what could doom 45 is if he fails to

1)close the border, the Southern Border for some time, in fact all borders until US gets its immigration situation under control

2)fails to deport every single illegal under Biden, Obama, and even those came in under his last administration, Bush, Clinton…45 must move to deport, find them all, no matter what you are doing, every single person who entered America illegally the last 30 years…all…even those born on soil to illegal parents…those up to 16 years old I would allow to remain and process within finally…but all else must go…back to your home nation and go to a US consulate there…you present legal authentic passports (US) or birth certificate (US) and if you committed no rapes, no murders, no pedophilia, you must be placed on a plane back to USA immediately…if you committed rape, murder, pedophilia and known, bona fide, even if holds a US passport, you must never be allowed to touch US soil again. You were here illegally yet committed those crimes. You forfeited the grace and kindness of USA soil.

Get out!

45 must move to deport all and importantly, he must:

build the CONCRETE wall, no metal slats shit…none of that…Coulter was right…45 promised a wall, he could have used his money to start, he even had Milo down there starting a wall ha ha ha

I know Ryan et al. blocked him, but he had the US army too, so many ways and many more, and so we await the concrete wall, complete, no holes, no openings, 100 feet high, 50 feet thick, seen from outer space…as Coulter said, had you built the wall Mr. President, we would find the way to give you a 3rd term, you would be remembered forever and would end on Rushmore…and the public, your people will do all to protect you and you would be untouchable…in some ways she is right, none of these court cases would be going on…

we want wall looking like this, what we were promised…

with this facing people who touch it…from anywhere in the world…

not this garbage…with holes…

45 made a mistake here, not building the wall as promised…I know he was blocked but he will have a second chance…and we support the wall…high, thick, concrete that will last thousands of years like the Great wall of China…and Hadrian’s Wall…this was his crowning move and he has time, he must get back there and give us, give America the massive CONCRETE wall, fully built, and with proper military type guarding…

full law and order…it is also key…45 must pivot to full law and order…

Mandingo, Rambo style…he must take control of the nation and streets…use force.

use national guard, Posse comitatus, if you have to, use all force if you have to, militarize the police, to discipline and bring to heel, BLM and antifa and these terror groups within America that Obama created, these were Obama’s brown shirts (or red brigade) in effect…

It is these that we watch and hope for and it is these that could doom his love affair and legacy.