heavily redacted Epstein files, which may have temporarily fallen from the headlines but remain an immovable source of disillusionment for the MAGA base.”
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I know Tina is not a Trump supporter, but her writing is interesting and well. She is hard on Trump but disappointed. I remain in support for his success means the nation’s. I want to work with who is on tap even if they are failing. We cannot give up! But if they are failing, we use the ballot, and when needed, the courts.
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Trump is no Ceuacescu. Let us get that straight.
Back to Tina:
‘He’s a populist pastiche, not an Iron Curtain tyrant. Like so many before him who believe their own propaganda, he seems not to understand that his chart-topping act has become a can’t-look-away face-plant. (Or as Pete Buttigieg once said, it is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.) Not that he gives a shit or is certainly campaigning in red states as if he doesn’t, hollering hoarsely in Mississippi, “The tariffs are making our country so rich…The world is falling apart and we’re doing better than we’ve ever done…We’ve beaten the shit out of Iran…Our country is making hundreds of billions because of what’s happening in the Middle East…My people said, ‘please don’t mention that, sir, because people are paying a little higher…We’re making a freaking fortune.” Hasn’t he noticed how many faces under red MAGA caps behind him are unusually impassive?’
‘“Shove that ballroom up your fat ass!” Was the heckler at last night’s Trump rally in Corinth, Mississippi a tipping point for disgusted MAGA apostles? Most demagogues eventually face the crumbling of the myth. The other day, I watched the December 21, 1989 video of the iconic moment when Romania’s Communist strongman Nicolae Ceausescu appeared on that Bucharest balcony with his stony, helmet-haired wife Elena, expecting the usual Eva Perón adulatory applause. Instead they were greeted by dead silence, then jeers and whistles. Beaten down by chronic food and energy shortages, repression by the secret police, and Ceausescu’s megalomaniac construction projects, the Romanian people had suddenly had enough. In real time, the footage shows 24 years of crowd fear falling away. The live feed is briefly cut to try to hide the disorder. When it’s restored, the game is over and Ceuacescu apparachiks rush the regime’s monsters-in-chief into a helicopter on the roof, with a billion dollars in foreign banks awaiting their exile. Too late. After an hour-long military tribunal, Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu were executed by a firing squad on live TV on Christmas Day.
Trump is no Ceuacescu. He’s a populist pastiche, not an Iron Curtain tyrant. Like so many before him who believe their own propaganda, he seems not to understand that his chart-topping act has become a can’t-look-away face-plant. (Or as Pete Buttigieg once said, it is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.) Not that he gives a shit or is certainly campaigning in red states as if he doesn’t, hollering hoarsely in Mississippi, “The tariffs are making our country so rich…The world is falling apart and we’re doing better than we’ve ever done…We’ve beaten the shit out of Iran…Our country is making hundreds of billions because of what’s happening in the Middle East…My people said, ‘please don’t mention that, sir, because people are paying a little higher…We’re making a freaking fortune.” Hasn’t he noticed how many faces under red MAGA caps behind him are unusually impassive?
Trump ignores too the persistent low boil of the still heavily redacted Epstein files, which may have temporarily fallen from the headlines but remain an immovable source of disillusionment for the MAGA base. In a CNN documentary, MAGA Ever After?, correspondent Donie O’Sullivan interviews Trisha Hope, a maternal, middle-aged realtor from League City, Texas, who came to Dallas to view the Donald J. Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, a Trump-baiting traveling exhibit of the scandal’s timelines and the bound 3.5 million pages of emails released thus far. Ms. Hope was once so ride-or-die for Trump that she and her husband bought an RV and drove around the country to attend 42 of his rallies. She says the turning point for her was a televised cabinet meeting on July 8, 2025, when Trump shot back at an inquiring reporter, “Are you still asking about Jeffrey Epstein?...Are people still talking about this guy?” Still talking? How could he casually minimize an issue that’s such a MAGA article of faith? Trisha Hope was crushed. “I found a lot of lies, a lot of deception. He became a car salesman to me. Anything he said, I just didn’t believe.”
The bedraggled overall national mood is epitomized by the weary disappointment on the face of 38-year- old former assistant U.S. attorney Maurene Comey, who on Monday won restitution for being vengefully fired without cause by Trump’s DOJ, just because she’s the daughter of James Comey, former FBI director and #1 on Trump’s enemy list. Her brilliant public service legal career was derailed by petty retaliation. “It would almost be funny if it were not such an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice, one we cannot become numb to,” her father said on Monday, after he was himself charged for a third time by the DOJ, this time for allegedly leaking classified information. The Comeys have the connections and the money to weather this out. Try being the modestly financed, 29-year-old Cassidy Hutchinson, who was assistant to Trump first-term chief of staff Mark Meadows. She earned Trump’s wrath by testifying truthfully about his behavior on January 6th, and was targeted by the scary apparatus of the DOJ until a grand jury on Tuesday threw the indictment out.
How great it was to see Barack Obama on the ‘26 campaign trail, bursting from the well-compensated sidelines to provide a sane, sarcastic role model of modern masculinity, one who doesn’t feel the need to big up his virility with leering remarks about Nicki Minaj’s “beautiful ass.” I found it ridiculously refreshing to hear Obama gleefully thunder, “After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in modern times, you get a chance to say enough’s enough.” The rejuvenating energy of the 44th president, his shapely turns of phrase, his articulation and wit, even the lithe way he reached out to a rally audience, was a beautiful contrast to Trump’s preening Mussolini masquerade. Obama’s post-presidency has been a maddening, extended sabbatical, hanging out on celebrity superyachts and flying private to play eighteen holes, but, hoo boy, am I happy to see him now.
For two years, we’ve been trudging through sludge, trapped in Trump’s MAGgoty reality-show rerun. We wake up every morning to the dread realization that a demented conman in a mangy rug still occupies the glitzed-up Oval Office (or as Obama put it, Saddam Hussein’s version of a Cheesecake Factory) But is the Ceausescu balcony moment drawing near on Nov 3? As former MAGA believer Trisha Hope told CNN, “I put my life on hold to support this man, and I clearly did not understand who he was. I also feel a little ashamed that I did not do more to discover more about him. I should have looked harder.” You bet.’
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Donald Trump and the Age of Evil
Chris Hedges • Saturday, September 26, 2026 • 1,300 Words
By any standard of morality, Trump is depraved. But adorned with the power of the state, he descends to another level — the level of evil.
Donald Trump exhibits the classic traits of psychopaths — superficial charm, grandiosity and self-importance, a need for constant stimulation, a penchant for lying, deception and manipulation and incapacity for remorse or guilt.
But is he evil?
If, as the philosopher Susan Nieman writes, evil is not simply the opposite of good but inimical to it, if the aim of evil is to destroy all moral distinctions, then Trump qualifies as evil. Morality, for Trump, is for losers. All life is transactional. Self-interest and self-enrichment usurp all other considerations. No one else matters.
In her new book, “Call It Evil: Understanding the Trump Era,” Neiman argues that evil “isn’t cruelty but something much worse: the ideas that allow cruelty to become ordinary.”
She continues:
There’s a difference between calling one action evil and calling another a crime. Crimes are things for which we have procedures—at least for punishing, if not for preventing. This means that a crime can be fit in some way into the rest of our experience. To call an action evil is to suggest it cannot—and that it thereby threatens the trust in the world that we need to navigate it. There’s no signpost on the border between evil and awful. Evil is what you say when your jaw begins to drop if you sense that a line has been crossed.
Trump crosses line after line. He declares wars on a whim. He enriches himself and his family in crypto schemes, from which he has made over a billion dollars. He orders assassinations and the kidnapping of heads of state. He uses billions of taxpayer dollars to sustain genocide in Palestine and since January 2025 has provided over $20 billion in new arms sales to Israel. He guts government departments designed to lift up the vulnerable and bloats the war budget. He builds rogue paramilitary forces to terrorize citizens and immigrants. He attacks and attempts to censor the news industry.
In short, he does what all who commit evil do.
He fosters a world where nothing is sacred and where democracy and civic virtues do not exist.
Concepts of fairness, decorum, justice and empathy are imploded by the Trump administration. His threat to annihilate Iran – i.e. carry out genocide – announced of all places at the United Nations, is greeted with indifference by a public rendered numb by his moral vacuity.
“Once the supremacy of self-interest is enshrined as commonsense realism rather than a philosophical idea, moral capacities like empathy and shame become not just naïve but suspect,” Neiman writes. “Sadists exist and cause no end of pain. But the most common forms of evil arise from the view that only fools believe in anything but their own advantage.”
The institutions designed to protect democracy, to safeguard civic virtues, to foster equality — including the courts, law firms, universities and the media, all of which have been captured by the billionaire class — swiftly fell to their knees to curry favor with the Trump White House. The titans in Silicon Valley showered him and his campaign with millions of dollars. The supposed virtues these institutions and individuals claimed they championed were jettisoned. These virtues, they illustrated, were nothing more than branding, performance art, a sham.
To an enraged public Trump’s transparent greed and cruelty is preferable to the slick hypocrisy of the politicians, Republican and Democrat, who preceded him. He does not engage in their faux empathy. In fact, he seems incapable of empathy.
Once morality is for fools, virtue makes no sense. Once we believe we should grab what we can, even at the expense of those around us, we surrender to evil.
“Unlike the rest of us, he permanently exhibits the combination of motives we are told are the true forces driving human behavior,” Neiman writes of Trump:
Nor does he appear to understand any other. Though he recognizes that other people, aka losers, have norms, he has no idea of how norms work, moving people to override self-interest in order to honor them. In acting on the international stage like Richard Dawkins’s ruthless genes, he has attracted millions of followers who tell us they admire his authenticity. This doesn’t mean his followers are deplorable. They may not be evil at all, but in a world where implacable self-interest is usually camouflaged in soft colors, they find his candor refreshing. They have so often heard that people conceal the raw self-interest that really moves things, they’re relieved to watch a man who never hides it.
The worst evil, Neiman argues, “may be the denial of evil – as well as disdain for any goodness that might oppose it. When self-interest becomes the basis of reason, evil no longer needs to justify itself. It’s already been mistaken for rationality.”
This evil leads us down the familiar road to fascism. It was Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during Trump’s first term, who warned us, calling Trump “fascist to the core.”
The media — too spineless to label Trump a fascist — prefers the word “authoritarian,’ which Neiman notes may be a more bearable word, but “will not make fascism more bearable.”
Authoritarianism, she notes:
[I]s a word that can be useful for describing certain German professors, and the softer sort of Latin American military regime. But a country where masked men deport people to wastelands they’ve never seen? Combat troops occupy major cities and shoot peacefully protesting citizens? A government that coerces media, universities, and other countries to suit its will? A military that blows fishermen to bits with the meagerest of justifications, then begins the kind of wars the International Military Court at Nuremberg condemned? As it wrote in 1946, ‘To initiate a war of aggression is not only an international crime, it is the supreme international crime, differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole.’ It would be easy to go on, but counting crimes is pointless. Before these words are printed, the administration will have found countless new ways to flout the rule of law.
We are in deep trouble.
The moral rot in our society preceded Trump. He is its logical conclusion. He is the apotheosis of a culture where greed, exploitation and self-interest, the core tenets of neoliberalism, are held up as the defining forces of human existence.
We must fight back while we can. But to do so requires that we recapture the language of good and evil. It requires us to make moral choices and to accept self-sacrifice. It requires us to name the bleakness before us, not turn our faces from the fascist monolith being cemented into place.
Denying these truths and refusing to defy evil will ensure our enslavement.
Speaking these truths and standing with the oppressed and the marginalized, even at the cost of our own financial and physical security, will set us free.
Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer-prize winning journalist, best-selling author & activist
Funny how people who want to stop Democrats aborting themselves never mention that the most extreme anti-abortion regime in modern history was run by a hardcore Communist. Ceaușescu banned abortion and birth control, forced the birth rate up, and ended up creating the exact generation that later overthrew him and put him and his wife in front of a firing squad. "Freakonomics" covered this years ago — the kids the state forced into existence grew up and killed the state.
Same basic impulse here, just with different branding. Ban or heavily restrict abortion, keep more of the pregnancies that higher-agency people tend to end, and over time you get a bigger low-skill, high-dependency cohort that votes left. It’s dysgenics with a halo. You’re not “saving babies,” you’re manufacturing the next Democratic voting bloc and calling it morality.
POTUS Trump at least isn’t Ceaușescu. The Democrats act like the local Communist Party, and yeah POTUS Trump as a former long time Democrat spent most of his life around them, looking, walking, swimming and quacking like a Democrat, but he was also openly pro-abortion for decades before it became politically inconvenient. That alone puts some distance between him and the Romanian Communist nutjob who treated women like state breeding stock. The rest of the movement still seems determined to re-run the experiment though.