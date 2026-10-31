heavily redacted Epstein files, which may have temporarily fallen from the headlines but remain an immovable source of disillusionment for the MAGA base.”

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I know Tina is not a Trump supporter, but her writing is interesting and well. She is hard on Trump but disappointed. I remain in support for his success means the nation’s. I want to work with who is on tap even if they are failing. We cannot give up! But if they are failing, we use the ballot, and when needed, the courts.

Trump is no Ceuacescu. Let us get that straight.

Back to Tina:

‘He’s a populist pastiche, not an Iron Curtain tyrant. Like so many before him who believe their own propaganda, he seems not to understand that his chart-topping act has become a can’t-look-away face-plant. (Or as Pete Buttigieg once said, it is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.) Not that he gives a shit or is certainly campaigning in red states as if he doesn’t, hollering hoarsely in Mississippi, “The tariffs are making our country so rich…The world is falling apart and we’re doing better than we’ve ever done…We’ve beaten the shit out of Iran…Our country is making hundreds of billions because of what’s happening in the Middle East…My people said, ‘please don’t mention that, sir, because people are paying a little higher…We’re making a freaking fortune.” Hasn’t he noticed how many faces under red MAGA caps behind him are unusually impassive?’

‘“Shove that ballroom up your fat ass!” Was the heckler at last night’s Trump rally in Corinth, Mississippi a tipping point for disgusted MAGA apostles? Most demagogues eventually face the crumbling of the myth. The other day, I watched the December 21, 1989 video of the iconic moment when Romania’s Communist strongman Nicolae Ceausescu appeared on that Bucharest balcony with his stony, helmet-haired wife Elena, expecting the usual Eva Perón adulatory applause. Instead they were greeted by dead silence, then jeers and whistles. Beaten down by chronic food and energy shortages, repression by the secret police, and Ceausescu’s megalomaniac construction projects, the Romanian people had suddenly had enough. In real time, the footage shows 24 years of crowd fear falling away. The live feed is briefly cut to try to hide the disorder. When it’s restored, the game is over and Ceuacescu apparachiks rush the regime’s monsters-in-chief into a helicopter on the roof, with a billion dollars in foreign banks awaiting their exile. Too late. After an hour-long military tribunal, Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu were executed by a firing squad on live TV on Christmas Day.

End Game: Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena face the revolutionary crowds on Dec 21, 1989.

Trump is no Ceuacescu. He’s a populist pastiche, not an Iron Curtain tyrant. Like so many before him who believe their own propaganda, he seems not to understand that his chart-topping act has become a can’t-look-away face-plant. (Or as Pete Buttigieg once said, it is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.) Not that he gives a shit or is certainly campaigning in red states as if he doesn’t, hollering hoarsely in Mississippi, “The tariffs are making our country so rich…The world is falling apart and we’re doing better than we’ve ever done…We’ve beaten the shit out of Iran…Our country is making hundreds of billions because of what’s happening in the Middle East…My people said, ‘please don’t mention that, sir, because people are paying a little higher…We’re making a freaking fortune.” Hasn’t he noticed how many faces under red MAGA caps behind him are unusually impassive?

Trailing: President Trump at a campaign rally in Florida on Oct 23

Trump ignores too the persistent low boil of the still heavily redacted Epstein files, which may have temporarily fallen from the headlines but remain an immovable source of disillusionment for the MAGA base. In a CNN documentary, MAGA Ever After?, correspondent Donie O’Sullivan interviews Trisha Hope, a maternal, middle-aged realtor from League City, Texas, who came to Dallas to view the Donald J. Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, a Trump-baiting traveling exhibit of the scandal’s timelines and the bound 3.5 million pages of emails released thus far. Ms. Hope was once so ride-or-die for Trump that she and her husband bought an RV and drove around the country to attend 42 of his rallies. She says the turning point for her was a televised cabinet meeting on July 8, 2025, when Trump shot back at an inquiring reporter, “Are you still asking about Jeffrey Epstein?...Are people still talking about this guy?” Still talking? How could he casually minimize an issue that’s such a MAGA article of faith? Trisha Hope was crushed. “I found a lot of lies, a lot of deception. He became a car salesman to me. Anything he said, I just didn’t believe.”

Vindicated: former assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey (credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The bedraggled overall national mood is epitomized by the weary disappointment on the face of 38-year- old former assistant U.S. attorney Maurene Comey, who on Monday won restitution for being vengefully fired without cause by Trump’s DOJ, just because she’s the daughter of James Comey, former FBI director and #1 on Trump’s enemy list. Her brilliant public service legal career was derailed by petty retaliation. “It would almost be funny if it were not such an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice, one we cannot become numb to,” her father said on Monday, after he was himself charged for a third time by the DOJ, this time for allegedly leaking classified information. The Comeys have the connections and the money to weather this out. Try being the modestly financed, 29-year-old Cassidy Hutchinson, who was assistant to Trump first-term chief of staff Mark Meadows. She earned Trump’s wrath by testifying truthfully about his behavior on January 6th, and was targeted by the scary apparatus of the DOJ until a grand jury on Tuesday threw the indictment out.

Jamming: Former President Barack Obama on the Democratic hustings in Detroit. (Oct 24)

How great it was to see Barack Obama on the ‘26 campaign trail, bursting from the well-compensated sidelines to provide a sane, sarcastic role model of modern masculinity, one who doesn’t feel the need to big up his virility with leering remarks about Nicki Minaj’s “beautiful ass.” I found it ridiculously refreshing to hear Obama gleefully thunder, “After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in modern times, you get a chance to say enough’s enough.” The rejuvenating energy of the 44th president, his shapely turns of phrase, his articulation and wit, even the lithe way he reached out to a rally audience, was a beautiful contrast to Trump’s preening Mussolini masquerade. Obama’s post-presidency has been a maddening, extended sabbatical, hanging out on celebrity superyachts and flying private to play eighteen holes, but, hoo boy, am I happy to see him now.

For two years, we’ve been trudging through sludge, trapped in Trump’s MAGgoty reality-show rerun. We wake up every morning to the dread realization that a demented conman in a mangy rug still occupies the glitzed-up Oval Office (or as Obama put it, Saddam Hussein’s version of a Cheesecake Factory) But is the Ceausescu balcony moment drawing near on Nov 3? As former MAGA believer Trisha Hope told CNN, “I put my life on hold to support this man, and I clearly did not understand who he was. I also feel a little ashamed that I did not do more to discover more about him. I should have looked harder.” You bet.’