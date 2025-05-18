Iran while Trump is holding his hand; again, I say Trump deserves the NOBEL Peace Prize for his approaches to the Middle East are remarkable and he has signaled aversion to the interventionist posture of the US for 70 years past period etc. Let us see. US is however poking into Europe’s business, and it is left to be seen if this Laissez-faire will materialize here or only to the Middle East. To shake hands with a former al-Qaeda insurgent, Syrian leader now al-Sharaa, was remarkable.

Peace is the goal, people surviving is the goal, economic prosperity is the key and if US under Trump is fostering this, then a hat tip and I praise. Let us await how this unfolds but this bodes well IMO and Trump has shown boldness in the Middle East. I do know there are hangers-ons who want in on the foreign policy to make money, to enrich themselves, to cash in, and we are watching. Americans do not look nice to sycophants and money whore leeches and tax-payer pilferers, so I caution POTUS Trump as to the people around him. His foreign policy conquests must not be to benefit rich people. Somehow, we settle things at our ballot boxes, and we will get back there November 2026 and then in 2028 and lots can be reversed.

Trump deserves much credit for this recent geo-political foray. He is turning the bureaucracy on its head. How this shakes out, we will see. But a huge major step in the right direction. Devils are in the details but well played POTUS Trump. Any move to safeguard US and help bring peace and stability, are welcomed!

