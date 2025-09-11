Trump later posted footage of the strike and put the world on notice, saying, “Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!”

‘The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday shared footage from US military operations in the Caribbean, where a Coast Guard vessel shot down another drug boat en route to US shores.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) executed the drug seizure and apprehension of smugglers under its Operation Pacific Viper, which launched last month in the Eastern Pacific.

USCG announced last Thursday that they had seized “more than 40,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean” and apprehended 36 smugglers during 14 interdictions since August 8.

Additionally, “Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton recently offloaded 76,140 pounds of illicit drugs, including 61,740 of cocaine and 14,400 of marijuana, in Port Everglades, Florida,” according to a press release. “This historic milestone was the largest offload in Coast Guard history, resulting from 19 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.”’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.