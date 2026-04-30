Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jupplandia's avatar
Jupplandia
1h

Tucker’s religion is The Grift. With a heavy dose of Islam. He’s an utter cunt.

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Friendly Brilliant's avatar
Friendly Brilliant
1h

I agree with Tucker on that. We need to get all dual citizens out of Congress. Loyalty should be to the citizens of our country---not to those of some Middle Eastern country.

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