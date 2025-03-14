Trump's response to John Fredericks at Oval office meeting: para ~ 'we have to Annex Greenland' & likely will use NATO to do it'; no doubt, NATO will be tested here if this proceeds against wishes
of Greenlanders & the fact that under article 5 NATO cannot sit by and allow an attack on a member nation, Denmark is a member & Greenland belongs to Denmark; Trump intimates US military will be used
Rapid Response 47 on X: "POTUS on acquiring Greenland: "I think it will happen... We need that for international security." https://t.co/0j32jk0QL2" / X
This is a fascinating exchange, and John is a friend of mine…great guy…brilliant…a real patriot IMO and kind of hero…beautiful human being…now, I have no issue with USA having more interest in Greenland, more military to help them and secure the area but do not support Trump’s words here in the USA taking Greenland because it suits our national security…sorry, it is up to Greenlanders, Denmark etc. Even if it were and it can be great for us the USA, if they say no, then it is no. We would work around that to find a situation that meets our security needs but not take what is not ours just because ‘we can’ or ‘think we can’…there are long term consequences for this when others and there will be others that will become mightier than USA, decide to ‘take USA. We have to always think not just of now, but of tomorrow. And how our actions can be used against us tomorrow.
But I have a question that had I been there I WOULD have asked POTUS: ‘is there a deal to carve the world up where Russia can take what they want and US (and NATO) and China will not be involved so that already Russia will take Ukraine and other European nations, that this is a deal already set, and that China will take Taiwan and what it wants in Pacific etc., and USA and Russia will stand by and USA can take what it wants and Russia and China will stand by, including NATO? Is there?”
I think this is an interesting question today, given we have 3 hegemony type nations seemingly wanting to take what does not belong to them and all we see and hear are round-about discussion. While their own peoples suffer.
What do you think?
What too many IGNORE and fail to realize is that the NEW WORLD ORDER (NWO), and massive change has already occurred.
You cannot GO BACK IN TIME.
Trump is three steps ahead of you all. He is smart, well informed, and has a string moral compass to protect the USA, it's citizens, all of it's strategic and wartime strength.
The NWO has taken the entire planet and divided it into strategic SUPERPOWER zones, but it has embraced the Govt controlled zones and eliminated much of historical democracy and freedoms. Its wishful thinking perhaps but people must embrace THE REALITY.
Russia and its nearest borders are zone 1. Russia dies not want to follow the corrupt NGO thugs, as they have lied repeatedly historically.
The EU and UK is Zone 2/3
The USA and Trump realize the biggest change is that Communist China will control all of Asia and are economic and future military powerhouse.
If the USA is to be even respected in the future, it must CONTROL a strategic zone of influence and militarily that means GREENLAND, CANADA, USA and Panama.
Canada currently is already a state of CCP Communist China,and NGO thugs.
Putting China and NGO thugs on the USA northern current border means Canada must become PART if the USA strategic zone as well as Panama.
Greenland is strategic because with Alaska it FORMS a USA bracket across the highly strategic ARTIC.
Haven't people ever FLOWN in an aircraft Vancouver BC to London UK or Europe?
You essentially fly over the North pole as a GCR (shortest route).
Any attack on USA sovereignty must consider USA defences and currently the Article and GREENLAND are already wanted for control by Russia ,China (think CCP in Canadal) and frankly the EU.
IF you wish the USA to fall and be weak militarily OWN the Attic.
Anyone who denies thus us stupid and I say willfully ignorant .
Trump is three or four steps ahead. He us smart, informed, and has a strong moral compass to secure the USA, protect Americans, and keep it strategically valid and safe.
You'lll witness b8g changed in the next few years JUST AS WE witnessed massive and some would say organized global crime in recent years.
The NWO club is not stopping.
Putting your head in the sand won't help. You are in for change like it or not.
I am a Canadian and all for 51st.
Canada is already a STATE of CCP Communist China.
The American and Canadian people are remarkably the same good people.
It is Canadian Fed and Prov politicians (running fake rigged elections( that are enemies of both the USA and the majority of Canadian people because THE THUG politicians are holding out their struggle for money and power.
Would you prefer China owns Canada?
Go 51st.
Thank you Trump team. You are smart and see the future.
NATO membership never stopped Turkey from attacking Greece, violating its airspace, etc, so no worries. NATO is a damned joke, maybe a trigger for nuclear war with Russia, but otherwise a joke and a grift.