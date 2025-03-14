This is a fascinating exchange, and John is a friend of mine…great guy…brilliant…a real patriot IMO and kind of hero…beautiful human being…now, I have no issue with USA having more interest in Greenland, more military to help them and secure the area but do not support Trump’s words here in the USA taking Greenland because it suits our national security…sorry, it is up to Greenlanders, Denmark etc. Even if it were and it can be great for us the USA, if they say no, then it is no. We would work around that to find a situation that meets our security needs but not take what is not ours just because ‘we can’ or ‘think we can’…there are long term consequences for this when others and there will be others that will become mightier than USA, decide to ‘take USA. We have to always think not just of now, but of tomorrow. And how our actions can be used against us tomorrow.

But I have a question that had I been there I WOULD have asked POTUS: ‘is there a deal to carve the world up where Russia can take what they want and US (and NATO) and China will not be involved so that already Russia will take Ukraine and other European nations, that this is a deal already set, and that China will take Taiwan and what it wants in Pacific etc., and USA and Russia will stand by and USA can take what it wants and Russia and China will stand by, including NATO? Is there?”

I think this is an interesting question today, given we have 3 hegemony type nations seemingly wanting to take what does not belong to them and all we see and hear are round-about discussion. While their own peoples suffer.

What do you think?