Trump's son-in-law to help run Gaza with Tony Blair; Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will help rebuild war-torn Strip but 'moment of truth' rests with Hamas agreeing to disarm
money with these two plus Tony Blair make? will they make any money? from this. should they be allowed to make big money from this? why should they? you think they should? The negotiators, who both
played key roles in securing the ceasefire, will be involved in the practical rebuilding of the war-torn Strip, under US plans to be announced this month.”
What is your view? Is this ok? Let us know if you have any questions on this.
Trump’s son-in-law to help run Gaza with Tony Blair
Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will help rebuild war-torn Strip but ‘moment of truth’ rests with Hamas agreeing to disarm
‘Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will help run Gaza, Western officials have said.
The negotiators, who both played key roles in securing the ceasefire, will be involved in the practical rebuilding of the war-torn Strip, under US plans to be announced this month.
This is despite both also being centrally involved in US efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
According to briefings from Western officials to media in the US and Israel, Mr Kushner and Mr Witkoff will join Sir Tony Blair on Gaza’s executive board, which will sit under the board of peace, chaired by Mr Trump.’
There is something that stinks to high heavens in this. All of this.
Nothing good ever happens when Blair is involved!
The New World Order club