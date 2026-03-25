for ‘all’ of society, to prevent transmission to others and thus provide a societal benefit…but that was a damn lie! HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH et al. all knew this, that the mRNA vaccine could not stop transmission! before it was ever rolled out! hence no one was correct in implementing mandates for there was no societal good.

for the Pfizer officials said under oath in Europe that the mRNA vaccine was never tested on if it stopped transmission…it never was! and it actually could not! it was a myth and lie that we took the vaccine for others for the mRNA vaccine out of the gate, was ineffective and NON-STERILIZING and could not stop infection or replication or transmission and as such there was no legal basis, none, anywhere globally, certainly in USA, Canada, UK, France, Australia et al. for vaccine mandates etc. and the forcing of that mRNA vaccine. On to populations.

It is beyond scandal 5 years now, like how we know 100% that not one, none, zero healthy child in USA, across 5 years now, 5 years of age, ages 0 to 20, in USA, and who was exposed to whatever this was, got infected, got seriously ill, or died…NOT ONE! I challenge any medical doctor or scientist to show us one, just one! You cannot! I challenge you to debate me on this as I just stated it!

Rob Roos 🇳🇱 on X: “🚨 BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission. “Get vaccinated for others” was always a lie. The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated. The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ https://t.co/su1WqgB4dO” / X

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