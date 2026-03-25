Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
1h

When you accept that it was a bio weapon it all makes sense.

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
27m

Yes, they *ALL* knew that it was a f*cking LIE --- *including* Trump!!

But everyone is labeled "guilty" - Fauci, Birx, Biden, ....... - *EXCEPT* Trump, Trump is Mother Theresa.

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