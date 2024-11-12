Alexander News Network (ANN)

The Good:

There in only GOOD in this pick. This is an exceptional pick by Trump (aka 47) for the very vital nature of this position given the devastation caused by the Biden-Harris administration as they breached America’s Southern border with estimates of between 20 to 30 million largely unvetted illegals; among them are hard core islamist terrorists from Middle East, Africa etc. as well as rapists and murderers from Latin American nations. Already many illegals have raped and killed American women and girls. We have deadly satanic gangs e.g. Mara Salvatrucha MS-13, 18th Street gang, Tren de Aragua etc. coming into USA and harming Americans. The border must be sealed for a ‘season’ and all illegals sent back via mass deportation. Tom Homan is the man for the job given his success in the first Trump administration, 1.0, in a similar position.

The Bad:

There is no BAD in this pick. One can argue that Biden and Harris may try to flood the US with a few more million illegals before Biden departs office January 20th 2025. The Bad is that Homan has to wait 2.5 months before he can begin fixing the broken border.

The Ugly:

The ugly is that Homan has had death threats and aggressive posture since the announcement of his tap. Homan will need to take the right security steps and come out swinging and move and act fast. In a recent interview on 60 minutes, Homan was asked para (listen to minute 1.05 onwards) if there is a way to carry out mass deportations without separating families and Homan said, “of course there is, families can be deported together”. On announcement, Homan got thousands of border agents calling and texting him how happy they were he is now in charge and thousands of retired agents, veterans, military people who have called him and texted they want to volunteer to help him secure the border. Fact is the US is under threat at the border and national security vulnerability, and he have to fix it!

Second 36 para “why should a child born in US be removed”…Homan: the parents entered US illegally and birthed the child knowing they did something illegal, and it is they who created the crisis”.

___

