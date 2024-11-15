Alexander News Network (ANN)

The Good:

There in GOOD in this pick. Trump and Stefanik know each other and are close friends now and he trusts her and her ability to lead USA on the globe’s stage. She helped Trump win many NY congress races. It is the reason Republicans can/may keep the congress by all counts. The congress had roads that ran through NY State. I do think she is well capable. I think the plan is from this post to run her as POTUS in 2028 or 2032.

The Bad:

There is one palpable BAD in this pick. The Republicans if they WIN the congress majority, will win by a very slim margin, maybe 1 to 2 seats. They cannot afford to lose Stefanik’s seat. It is very close.

The Ugly:

The Trump’s agenda must not have roadblocks and if the congress majority is only by 1 seat or 2, then Trump’s agenda may be held up by party politics etc. If only by 1 and we then lose Stefanik, then it may be tied, or we may lose the house. Hakeem Jeffries could become the next speaker of the house. The 3rd most powerful post in the US government.

