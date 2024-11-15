Alexander News Network (ANN)

The Good:

There is GOOD in this pick. Firstly, I give 47 benefits always and assume what he did or going to do is with the best interest of America. She is Hindu and reveals a level of religiosity, and I like that, has military experience (deployed to Iraq and Kuwait and served in National Guard) and has served in congress. Served for two years on House Homeland Security Committee.

Some TSA and higher up bishes put her on the Open Skies terror watch list and they targeted her, now she will get her payback and I love it:

A hat tip is in order for POTUS Trump…we got to the beach with him, he got us there, he is the leader on the beach and now we have to cross the beach and shoot our way up the cliff and destroy, and rout the enemy:

The Bad:

The only issue is her limited experience in national intelligence, yet I think the intelligence community will work with her to bring her up to stream. So, this limitation should not preclude her from excelling.

I like this pick.

The Ugly:

There is no ugly in this. She joined Trump team a few months ago and endorsed 47. I think she will do well. She is well smart, well prepared, works hard and she will rise to the task.

___

