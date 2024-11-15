Yes, use the recess route if Trump has to! IMO as long as what is reported about underaged sex etc. is UNTRUE, then full speed ahead with this. Trump needs someone in AG like Gaetz to burn it down and fix Justice department. End the lawfare.

Alexander News Network (ANN)

The Good:

There is GOOD in this pick. I give Trump the benefit and if he trusts Gaetz, then it is his choice, and I support him. I have seen him on the congress floor, and he appears capable and a shit disturber and troublemaker and has gained many enemies which actually is a great asset. The fact that Republicans and Democrats and media and deepstate are going bonkers batshit crazy over Gaetz (calling this pick monstrously absurd), and being livid over this pick by Trump makes me smile and makes me like Gaetz even more.

Personally, I do not know Mr. Gaetz and thus cannot judge his personal life or anything like that. Gaetz is a very smart guy. I think he is the right guy to step up.

Trump is seeking the recess appointment route, and this may help him re Gaetz, who may not pass a routine senate confirmation process. The knives are out but I like Gaetz. Before even this matter.

A hat tip is in order for POTUS Trump:

The Bad:

However, there is potential bad. Even if I like Gaetz. Matt Gaetz has been accused of a serious issue of some form of sexual contact etc. with a minor, 17 years old. I do not know the case etc. and it may be nothing. A hit job. Is this a drive by as Rush would ask? Yet it may be real and troubling and Gaetz maybe have done wrong? If so, he cannot be AG and if a real crime was done, he should face accountability. He must face the legal process. So quickly we need this buttoned up.

Until I know otherwise, I support Trump here. As long as Gaetz is able to carry out his role without influence by Trump or MAGA world and be unconflicted, then I support him.

The Ugly:

As indicated above, if the actions Gaetz has been accused of are true and illicit, then he broke law and will need face the process. It will be ugly conversely if there was ‘nothing’ there yet because of who he is (outspoken, punishing to the corrupt deepstate etc.), he was targeted.

Gaetz’s nomination will draw fire and battles between Trump and the Justice department. In any event, it will be fascinating for Gaetz is very smart and can hold his own. Again, I support. The 17-year old accusation is very very troubling and will change my support if shown true.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)