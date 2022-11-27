TRUTH COPS: Leaked Documents Outline DHS’s Plans to Police Disinformation; 'THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY is quietly broadening its efforts to curb speech it considers dangerous
an investigation by The Intercept found. Years of internal DHS memos, emails & documents obtained via leaks & an ongoing lawsuit as well as public documents, illustrate an expansive effort by DHS
https://theintercept.com/2022/10/31/social-media-disinformation-dhs/
The work, much of which remains unknown to the American public, came into clearer view earlier this year when DHS announced a new “Disinformation Governance Board”: a panel designed to police misinformation (false information spread unintentionally), disinformation (false information spread intentionally), and malinformation (factual information shared, typically out of context, with harmful intent) that allegedly threatens U.S. interests. While the board was widely ridiculed, immediately scaled back, and then shut down within a few months, other initiatives are underway as DHS pivots to monitoring social media now that its original mandate — the war on terror — has been wound down.’
Tell the DHS to go get v*ccinated.
They got me banned from two social media platforms.
What I said was the truth. I repeated what honest doctors were saying.
They were complicit in murder. No accident