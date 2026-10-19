Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
8d

Why is this information supposedly only “NOW” coming to light in MSM? I read / heard (SUBSTACK / podcasts etc) at least 2 years ago from many independent journalists that there were thousands of victims!!!

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
7d

My sense is that if the truth about Epstein ever came out at least half of our elite class would be involved. Why do you think there is such a tight lid on Epstein? It's both political parties and it's every elite class from university presidents, to NGO directors to corporate CEOs.

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