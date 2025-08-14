I think today Trump, whom I support (for let us be honest, if a POTUS succeeds the nation succeeds and while Trump does tremendous things for USA and has done, IMO, some are problematic) and do think up to January 2020 was destined for Rushmore, and fundamentally seeks to do good by America, knows that OWS lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine is deadly and never worked, was non-sterilizing, plunged to negative effectiveness rapidly, he knows, just as RFK Jr. knows the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA LNP gene vaccine failed and never worked and would not work and is harmful.

IMO Trump was so badly misled in 2019 and 2020 with the lie and fraud of the non-pandemic created via a false positive deliberately over-cycled (cycle count threshold > 24 thus declared everything positive when > 24 meant pathogen was non infectious, non pathological (if we believed this COVID lie to begin with) PCR process and the lie of asymptomatic transmission (we have found after 5 years across this world, not one case of that), but he approved this, Trump did, and we got it, the OWS and the Malone death shot, Biden’s role was to maintain it and roll it out and mandate it. I even think may have been forced to if re-elected in 2020.

There are no more surprises. We the people are just pawns and idiots in a game and con being played on us.

When Makary was named head of FDA, I laughed for 2 full days and it became clear the cluster fuck we were in and the lies and cons. HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. are the same as under Trump one and Biden and now Trump two. The leadership was placed there to bullshit us all day long and lie to us, in fancy ways.

It is breath-taking, the con.

Their mission and mandate is to bring more mRNA vaccine, to roll it out, mainstream it, and lie to you and make you think they are stopping it. Working on it. No such thing. We got to go back to the polls and courts, this is not done. We were fooled. Yes, we the people are the victims to evil people.

I am still hoping Trump will do the right thing. I still have faith in him. To make Americans ‘whole’ again. To pull the mRNA in full. No excuse that it has remained. And we must get accountability.

‘Shock Claim: Govt. Docs Reveal Pentagon’s “Self-Spreading” Vaccine Development, Already Passed Animal Trials’

