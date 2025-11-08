Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

michael janket
If Trump is responsible for turning the House and Senate over to Democrats during the midterm elections, will he become an automatic designee for Mt. Rushmore? Should we omit the 70000 Palestinians murdered thanks to the generosity of Trump as he sent billions of dollars worth of ordnance to Israel so they could butcher the rightful owners of Gaza? Is this the real meaning of heroism and sheer human magnificence? Or is it a morbid reality that Trump should have a statue of himself placed overlooking the DC landfill?

Mike Black
I will concede that Trump may have possibly been duped back in 2020. But Trump is an absolute monster for being more concerned about his pathetic reputation than he is about admitting that he was either wrong or duped. There is no shame in that, if that is truly the way it was. But he shames us all, especially the memory of those who paid with their lives, by continuing to not only withhold the truth, but blatantly lie to the rest of us, left to carry on the horrible legacy of the "Covid Era". The evil that was/is, persists to this day, and for that, there is no excuse good enough. Not as long as people are still left to die, without the truth, without a solution, without hope for a cure from the poison that courses through their blood. That is why Trump says he will not go to Heaven, because he knows. Without repentance to God, without truth to the suffering, and without public, profound, and heartfelt remorse, he is bound for eternal damnation.

