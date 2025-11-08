shot, then it cratered; Trump lost re-election because of the lockdowns, I was there, in July 2020 there was ZERO path to victory and I cannot say more; we were all told and it was gloom for those in charge in DC examined it fully; Trump in his greatness with his relentless campaigning and energy brought it within 1% or even or above 1% in all the swing rust belt states (that in July he was as much as 10 points underwater) but on election night there was a belief he was going to lose or if he won, that any small STEAL even, would be large enough to over-write the win…I think he won actually but they stole enough to eat away the win…the win was small enough to smother it! The lockdowns did that! They lie to you telling you he won and it was stolen…no, that ‘STOLEN’ narrative was set up and put there to confuse you and take your mind off of the harms of the lockdowns and the impact it had…

I continue to support Trump and do think he is the best option we have and want his success and to get to Rushmore, I do. I want MAGA done and I am no longer MAGA, it is too whacko and extreme like the whacko leftist nut cases on the democrat side. I am someone who loves USA and wants it to succeed. But I am of no party anymore. Insane people on both sides. Money-loving entitled dangerous people. I think fundamentally he Trump, wants the best for USA. I question some of his policies and do not agree with some and I am happy and praise many. He has been great for USA and world and made some terrible decisions too! But he is human. OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine are two of the greatest devastating decisions he has made. But I support him still and want him to stick with us and help USA and world. This piece is not to debate other decisions.

I can say it for I do not cup stones here, I am not into balls washing, I was there. I will not coddle and sell-out and for confidentiality, will NOT say who was at such re-election meetings and where it was in DC. I cannot. NDAs etc; But I can say there was declared ZERO path to victory in July 2020, August 2020 for Trump, lockdowns hurt him badly, and the internals had feedback that they would NOT vote for our great POTUS due to the lockdowns. It was OVER! He did win in 2024. Biden won in 2020.

But he came back fast and said he is the ONLY one who can take us to the mountain top even down in rust belts, just get him to the stump, get him out there and recall the left and media was trying to lock him off by claiming no campaigning or indoor speeches etc. as he would spread COVID. The CDC was working for the Democrats by putting out the hit piece MMWR bullshit pseudoscience corrupted fake inept reports multiple daily, really devised to hamper him. Stop his re-election campaigning citing COVID spread. But I knew it was fake. Political science. It was pure bullshit and I and we knew it. So, he devised a plan. Involved multiple rallies daily, 5, 6 every day till election. In the open, anywhere. He did, and boy we sat back and watched the magician go to work. Trump the one and only! We did not think he had the strength, but he gave it all. He proved us wrong!!!! I was in awe!

I write here from a vantage point you never had, that I had, inside HHS and DC and sitting in meetings with the actual re-election team 2020 team mocking up all scenarios July 2020. You can say all you want, what I just stated is the fact. He could not win in Nov 2020 due to the harm of OWS lockdowns, it hurt his peoples. They all knew and while I argue he did the unthinkable, he brought it even, it was magical and may well have pipped Biden at the tape, but the small steal (and Republicans steal too) erased the small win. But like a prized fighter that he is, he walked into the ring all alone and did the unthinkable for he was 10 points down internals in most rust belts. Yet he pulled it off!!!! Had there been NO lockdowns. he would have won with 380 electoral votes and 39 States. He was on path January 2020 until he changed course and decided to lockdown.

Today Trump is in a bad situation for he knows the mRNA vaccine is deadly yet is unable to state it and withdraw it. Why? He knows that the Malone Bourla Pfizer vaccine mRNA failed and killed yet he brought it. He approved it in OWS. But they lied to him, deceived him, telling him it was safe. I was there, they repeatedly told him it was safe and he told them do not bring unless safe. They lied over and over. He told them test it out fully even in short time frame and they told him over and over para ‘yes, Mr. President, it is and will be safe’…I was there. I too at a certain time was believing until I examined the data. And thought deeply and spoke to many. I knew they were lying.

Yet it turned out to be non-neutralizing, did not sterilize the pathogen (did not stop infection or transmission so a mandate was MOOT and illegal really), caused IgG4 class switch antibodies, reverse transcription integration of mRNA back into DNA, massive immediate waning immunity, did not properly protect the upper airways, negative effectiveness resulted (caused the vaccinated to become infected), drove viral immune escape sub-variants/clades (vaccinating into the teeth of an ongoing epidemic (never was a pandemic) with ongoing infectious pressure downward on the society while there was ongoing mounting sub-optimal rising immune pressure where the vaccinal antibodies did not have the time to MATURE and get to MAXIMAL binding AFFINITY to the target antigen (the glycoprotein spike protein) (rising from the mounting sub-optimal ‘incomplete’ population immunity), driving original antigenic sin (OAS)/immune imprinting, fixation, immune prejudice, antibody dependent enhancement of infection and of disease (ADEI, ADED) etc.

There is ZERO evidence in the entire world, NONE exists, that any OWS lockdown worked to save ONE life and there is ZERO evidence that any Malone Pfizer Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine saved ONE life. There is none! Anyone who states this lies to you!

Yet Robert Malone etc. stayed quiet. And RFK Jr. rewarded this con with a job. On ACIP. Imagine that. Silent as he shilled for the mRNA vaccine and pushed you to take it, that he knew was ineffective, harmful and even deadly but the bitch was making money and getting donor money, folk like him, IMO criminals like him who must be dragged under oath and face judges, juries, courts, all of them on the Horsemen list. Properly examined. They killed people IMO by their silence and lies and inaction when they knew the outcome. So must face court to see who did what and who is responsible for what. I will give them space to defend.

Biden rolled it out yes and mandated, but so too Trump may have mandated. He would have had to. Powers at be would have demanded it. And now Trump maintains it and hired RFK Jr., Makary, Oz, Bhattacharya et al. to continue it. The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales leads the roll out to replace all other vaccines with mRNA. Again, I can write this way for I know things you do not. Their job, Bobby Jr., Makary, HHS, FDA, NIH, Prasad etc. even reluctantly, is to keep mRNA vaccine and to bullshit you. To expand it. Trump must now step up and pull it from market. It, mRNA vaccine, has failed and harmed and there is no justification for this. No medical, data, scientific, clinical reason for the mRNA vaccine. No proper comparative effectiveness, randomized controlled clinical study also can be conducted for the baseline risk is now zero. So it is done. Pull it and end this farce.

POTUS Trump, we call on you to act! Stand up, pull the mRNA vaccine.

..all on this list (including media people who helped drive the fraud and used their podium to deceive the public) should be questioned under oath to help us understand the fraud of COVID, lockdowns, & mRNA technology and vaccine insanity

120 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:

Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)

Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, OWS chief with Perna

Susie Wiles (Chief of Staff Trump administration term two)

Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA Commissioner)

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)

Dr. Stephen Hahn

Gustave F. Perna (ran OWS)

Dr. Jay Varma, NYC Covid Czar

Nathan Wolfe (Metabiota)

Tim Walz (governor)

George Soros

Hunter Biden (Metabiota)

Melinda Gates

Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul

Bret Weinstein

Gavin Newsom

Former VP Mike Pence

Sarah Jane “Jane” Halton of Australian government

Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)

Dr. Rick Bright (director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)

Officials at FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID

Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)

Dr. Peter Marks

Dr. Katalin Karikó

Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)

Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)

Jeremy Farrar

Jared Kushner

Members of the CDC’s ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices)

D Hinshaw (Canada)

Dr. Peter Jüni

Mark McGowan, Australian state premier

Dr. Peter Hotez

Dr. Beborah Birx

Matt Pottinger

The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital Systems.

Randi Weingarten

Dr. Leana Wen

Andy Slavitt

Sanjay Gupta (CNN)

Klaus Schwab

The Wellcome Trust

Professor John Skerritt, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) boss, Australia

The Rockefeller Foundation

Bill Gates

Rachel Maddow

Cristia Freeland deputy PM /finance minister Canada

SAGE (UK)

Tom Wolf

Dr. Robert Redfield

Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)

Amanda Pritchard (NHS)

Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)

PM Scott Morrison

Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister

Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)

David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario

Christine Grady (ethics NIH)

Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)

Dr. Paul Offit

Dr. Rachel Levine (assistant secretary for health)

Andrea Horwath

Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)

Dr. Drew Weissman

Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)

Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Daniel Andrews, former Victorian state premier

All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol

Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)

Michael Osterholm

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)

Dr. Bonnie Henry

Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)

Dr. Theresa Tam

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)

Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)

Ralph Baric

Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)

Mark Zuckerburg

Robert Kadlec

Jack Dorsey

Moncef Slaoui (ran OWS)

Peter Daszak

Eric Topol

Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)

Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC

Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician

Jacinda Ardern

All involved in managing health care in all provinces and territories of Canada. This will be all provincial and territorial Premiers plus all Chief Doctors plus all Ministers of Health and Welfare both federally, territorially and provincially.

Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding

Dr. Asish Jha

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove

Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)

Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, Australia

CNN e.g. Sanjay Gupta etc.

FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel

MSM (main stream media overall in USA, Canada, UK, Australia etc.)

The New York Times Editorial Board

Andrew Cuomo aka ‘Mr. ‘come touch my Nipples’ (former New York Governor)

Dr. Andrew Hill

Dr. Vivek Murthy

Tom Frieden

Ursula von der Leyen

Neil Cavuto (FOX)

Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)

Chris Cuomo (CNN)

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

Danielle Smith’s 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022

Dr. Nicole Saphier (FOX)

Joy Reid

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt

François Legault (Quebec)

Don Lemon (CNN)

Trump’s OWS Task Force team direct and indirect (save Giroir)

Members of Crossfire Hurricane Spying (if we can tie their actions to COVID MALFEASANCE, I think we can…Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Presage, Peter Struck, Joseph Pientk, III, Brian Auten, Lisa Paige, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Reins Previs, Robert Voss…I have always felt the ‘insurance’ Page et al. was COVID)

Michael Gunner, Australian politician

Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minster)

