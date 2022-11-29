Tseng et al.: "Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 against SARS-CoV-2 omicron and delta variants"; VE of 3 Moderna doses against infection with delta was high & durable, but VE against omicron was lower
REMINDER: Moderna (mRNA-1273) effectiveness was significantly lower for omicron and fell to zero; negative effectivness GALORE with this fraud failed COVID gene injection
SOURCE:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.07.22268919v1.full.pdf
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.07.22268919v3.full.pdf
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Enlarged:
Enlarged:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It weirds me out than anyone bothers analyzing the effectiveness of an intervention that lists death as a side effect. And of course it’s not death on the relatively puny scale the older injections warned against on THOSE package inserts. Naw. That was just a few babies a day. Just babies. Who cares? Umm one in 3 autistic? Oh wait that was “debunked” by MSM. They know a lot don’t they? Now it’s big people. Hundreds of thousands. Jobs. Responsibilities. Families. And they die. So why not say “skip this whole thing.”
Especially when avoiding death and hospitalization (same thing) altogether with NO side effects is so easy to do. They just won’t pack it in on the shots. Not sure who “they” be exactly. I’ll be checking park benches for drooling psychopaths. Surely THEY are the ones making policy and funding research.
Thanks for all the info!