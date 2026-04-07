Tucker throws down on POTUS Trump…

What is your view of Tucker’s dissection of the post put out by POTUS?

Let me put something on the table first, which is to destroy infrastructure in a country is a war-crime.

‘Theo Von: put your honky ass kids on the battle field if you want to send our kids to this Israel American bombing of Iran…sick of these rich people not putting their kids in this shit, put your fancy ass honky kids up there too’…

Boom! I love Theo!

No doubt there are tyrants in nations but its not our fucking business, unless they attack us…

We did not elect POTUS Trump for this shit! Risking our blood and treasure for this?

I am joining Tucker, I am calling on POTUS Trump to fire the dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth and end this, bring our troops home! Declare a victory, but end this war on Iran, we bombed Iran when they did not attack USA, they did not…, end the blood shed, the bombing, on all sides, let not one more Iranian, Israeli, American troop die for this POTUS Trump…look how many Iranian children were killed in that missile hit? near 200…who in the Trump administration has shown empathy and sorrow, who has apologized? What about the parents of these children? You have this dry-drunk pervert sexual abuser Hegseth ordering double taps killing people who are injured and cannot defend themselves…many now we know are and were emergency responders coming to tend to the injured etc.??? What the fuck is wrong with this drunkard Hegseth? POTUS Trump, fire this drunk now! He will cause you serious embarrassment and cause you to face war crimes…I did not say intentional, the missile hit on the children, yet if a mistake was made in targeting, someone, you POTUS Trump must say sorry! These were children for God’s sake…what is wrong with you people? and they did not chose this war…USA and Israel bombed them…I stand by you POTUS Trump and ask you to stop this, bring the troops home!

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