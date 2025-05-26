Tucker Carlson breaks with POTUS Trump on Middle East tour Gulf Hotel deal; seemed “like corruption”; "Seems Like Corruption’: Tucker Carlson Criticizes Trump Deal to Build Hotels and Resorts in Gulf"
What is your opinion? Tucker: "the administration still needed “a lot of work” and he was “losing hope.” Carlson replied, “No, I don’t know. I’ve not made one dollar in the Middle East. Not one.”
What is your view on this? Is Tucker right?
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson observed that President Donald Trump’s recent business deals in the Middle East seemed “like corruption” on Tuesday after the Trump Organization signed deals to build hotels and resorts in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman.
During an appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show, podcast host and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan said that while he was pleased Trump had cracked down on DEI initiatives and worked to secure the border, the administration still needed “a lot of work” and he was “losing hope.”
Ryan pointed to the Trump administration’s failure to release the Epstein Files, before adding, “Fuck it, I’m gonna get blasted for this, but you know, I see all these negotiations going on in the Middle East and then, I don’t know when these buildings were approved or when these deals got done, but then I also see like, oh, there’s a brand new hotel going up in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and another one going up in Doha.”
He continued, “I’m like, did these just get done also with the deals that just happened over there, or was this earlier? You would probably know.”
Carlson replied, “No, I don’t know. I’ve not made one dollar in the Middle East. Not one.”
“I mean, you’re a lot more on the inside than I am,” explained Ryan, to which Carlson responded, “No, no, no, I’m just a visitor and a traveler and watcher.”
After Ryan said, “That stuff kind of worries me,” Tucker remarked, “Well it seems like corruption, yeah.”
According to NBC News, the Trump Organization has signed deals to build “a Trump International Hotel & Tower in Dubai, a golf resort in Doha with Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund’s real estate arm, a Trump Tower in Jeddah, and a hotel under construction in Muscat.”
🇺🇸✊President✊Trump✊🇺🇸could use an “Ethics Czar”. Victor Davis Hansen could help.
Amazing the 'new episodes' they keep coming up with. It's damn-near impossible not to be distracted. Now it's Tucker. If not it's Alex Jones, or Bongino, or Patel, or Bondi, or ... it's endless!
Well, I for one maintain my focus. When we see Fat Rat heads start to roll, then and only then will we know that something real is happening. Until then, it's all Kabuki theater aimed at creating distraction and confusion. Don't allow yourself to become distracted by their complex shenanigans.