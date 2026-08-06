in the 2028 presidential election. The name at the top of their list: former Fox News star Tucker Carlson.

On Saturday, former Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a picture on X taken at Carlson’s cabin in Maine, where Greene and Carlson appeared around a large wooden table alongside former representative Thomas Massie and Joe Kent, the former head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center.

“We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise,” Greene wrote in a caption accompanying the photo. “But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun.”’

‘On Tuesday, Carlson shared Greene’s post on his X account, and wrote: “MAGA was betrayed. We all were. It’s time for a new path forward.” Carlson promised to share more about the group’s plans on his show on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, Kent appeared on The Young Turks show and revealed that their group has been trying to convince Carlson to run for president in 2028. “I’d say all of us at one point in time told Tucker he needs to run and Tucker’s been pretty public that he’s not going to run,” said Kent. “So, we all made our pitch to Tucker as to why he should run and hopefully he wakes up one day and Tucker says he’s going to run.” (In late June, Carlson reiterated that he did not plan to run for office.)

Kent also said the group is exploring the possibility of getting a third-party candidate on the ballot in all 50 states, citing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s struggles ahead of the 2024 election.’

‘Whiny Turncoats’: Trump WH Goes Nuclear On Tucker Carlson’s ‘America First’ Gathering