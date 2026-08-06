Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
14h

Tucker Carlson is controlled opposition. He has worn a red kabbalah bracelet for decades. Do not be fooled.

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chew's avatar
chew
13h

Why do you all love being sheep for evil entities? Every single canidate is bs. Yet, you all follow along like nothing is wrong. It is your lives and souls. Please stop this foolishness.

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