I am against genocide.
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Tucker raises a serious point, saying now what has happened with US bombing Iran makes other nations and Iran want and should have a nuclear weapon so no one would interfere with you. Tucker said makes the point that all nations should have nuclear weapons. US actions on Iran shows and proves this.
Your view?
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How brave of you to be against genocide!!! What a controversial stance … you are leaving yourself open to hate mail … be careful!!!
Our elite Military is still taking out Reptilian Cities under Iran and the Reptilian Highbred leaders just don't understand the word surrender. They also really don't care if the humans of Iran get killed in their war. That is one of the reasons we are killing their leaders. A friend of mine an ordained minister, was dating a woman in Dallas. They were both sitting on her couch when she decided she wanted to kiss him and I guess got excited and as she leaned over to kiss him she shapeshifted back to a reptilian and almost scared the crap out of him. They both jumped up and she was chasing him around the dining room table when he faked going one way but went the other to the door and escaped to outside and ran down the street. That ended that relationship. I think for the best though because think of the ugly baby that could have produced. She might have wanted more than a kiss. Russia is fighting Aliens that are under Ukraine and one of the reasons they are at war there that and the Pharma Labs, Adrenochrome/children's blood factories, and rescued over 500,000 trafficked children from underground and Russia was ask to invade to do all that by other concerned nations. Many saved children were Russian.