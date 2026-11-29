I am against genocide.

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Tucker raises a serious point, saying now what has happened with US bombing Iran makes other nations and Iran want and should have a nuclear weapon so no one would interfere with you. Tucker said makes the point that all nations should have nuclear weapons. US actions on Iran shows and proves this.

Your view?