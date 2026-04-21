Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Morr's avatar
Frank Morr
2h

Tucker Carlson should grow up! Does he think our country would be in a better place if Marxist ideology Kamala Harris was President? The invasion would still be on and Americans would be trampled by overwhelming taxes. The wealth transfer will be much greater than it is today.

Reply
Share
7 replies
VICTORIASPANGLER6591's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591
2h

Here we go again. As if Tucker, Green or Owens are actually relevant.

Reply
Share
3 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture