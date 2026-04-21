Tucker Carlson says I am sorry for endorsing Trump? ‘I Am Sorry for Misleading People’: Tucker Carlson Delivers Jaw-Dropping Mea Culpa for Endorsing Trump; it is safe to say the bromance is OVER!
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson apologized on Monday for campaigning for President Donald Trump, declaring that he would be “tormented” by the decision “for a long time” to come.
During an interview with his brother Buckley Carlson – a Republican Party operative who previously wrote speeches for Trump – Carlson expressed regret for having publicly supported the president, who has repeatedly attacked him in recent months.
“You wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him. I mean, we’re implicated in this, for sure,” said Carlson to his brother on The Tucker Carlson Show. “It’s not enough to say, ‘Well I changed my mind,’ or like, ‘Oh this is bad, I’m out.’ It’s like in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now.”
“Yes,” Buckley replied.
The former Fox News host continued, “So I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”
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Tucker Carlson should grow up! Does he think our country would be in a better place if Marxist ideology Kamala Harris was President? The invasion would still be on and Americans would be trampled by overwhelming taxes. The wealth transfer will be much greater than it is today.
Here we go again. As if Tucker, Green or Owens are actually relevant.