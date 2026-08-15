Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
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I'd would want to hear specifics. Are you going to do mass deportations and mass arrests of the deep state? Are you going to establish and maintain DOGE? Are you going to tell errant judges that try to block your authority as the Commander and Chief (protector of the homeland) to fuck off? Are you going to tell the big money to stick it up their ass? Are you going to tell Israel and the Middle East in general to piss off?

You better be willing to do a lot of things no President has ever done.

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