"Tucker Carlson’s claim that authorities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar had “arrested Israeli Mossad agents planning bombings in those countries"; in this Iran-Israel-US bombing, I stand by POTUS Trump,
I stand by the President but we must not be naive, we the people are at risk now for sympathizers are among us & can/will strike at us; we must be careful! know the surroundings, make best decisions!
Back to Carlson:
Carlson: “Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in Gulf countries, which are also being attacked by Iran? Aren’t they on the same side?” asked Carlson on Monday in an episode of his show devoted to lamenting President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a military operation against Iran.
This statement by Carlson, do you agree with it? Is there basis? This has caused tremendous angst and rancor at FOX news etc.
Carlson does not support the Iran bombings that the US and Israel are engaged in.
Ryan Saavedra on X: “🚨 Tucker Carlson claims without evidence that agents from Israel’s Mossad were arrested in Qatar & Saudi Arabia last night because they were planting bombs in those countries The U.S. government should be able to answer questions about whether this is true (it’s not). https://t.co/rwFI26i2Lv” / X
Moreover, this statement by Rubio raises questions:
Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@SecRubio: “The president made the very wise decision—we knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we https://t.co/Jp5rqpRH4T” / X
Interesting Epstein photos; my question remains, if this guy was a registered sex offender screwing young girls (& I do not for one minute believe Epstein is dead, he is alive) then why would these
high society men go to see him, hang around him, if all he did was fuck around with young girls etc.? Riddle me, someone tell us what we/I are/am missing? for to me, they all wanted little girls! Bad photos coming…
I stand by POTUS Trump,
USA held Mossad agents caught videotaping WTCs on 9/11. All were initially detained by Feds.
Then they were allowed to fly home even though US airspace was closed.