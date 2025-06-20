Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
just now

As I used to be a resident of Iran I would like to see the current regime gone and a restoration of the Mashrutiyat - the constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy of pre 1979 Iran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
2m

I do not agree with all of Tucker’s points but Zelensky is a two legged rat and Putin may be perfectly Machiavellian geopolitician but at least like Trump he is a patriot of his own homeland.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture