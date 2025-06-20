Senator Ted Cruz demands regime change in Iran. He’s not interested in the details. (0:00) Why Does Cruz Want Regime Change in Iran?

(6:28) Is the US Currently Acting in Its Own Best Interest?

(7:49) Was Regime Change in Syria Beneficial to the US?

(12:31) Was the Iraq War a Mistake?

(18:55) Why Aren’t US Politicians Focused on Fixing America’s Problems?

(27:02) How Much Money Is the US Sending to Israel?

(29:17) Does Cruz Think It’s Okay That Foreign Governments Spy on America?

(31:47) How Much Money Has Cruz Taken From AIPAC?

(38:22) To What Extent Is the US Government Influenced by Foreign Governments?

(49:12) Is the Israel of the Bible the Same as the Current Israeli Government?

(55:09) How Does Funding Israel Benefit the US?

(1:11:54) What Happens Next in Iran?

(1:13:42) What Really Is an Isolationist?

(1:19:53) Are There Iranian Assassins Trying to Kill Trump?

(1:30:18) Cruz Knows Nothing About Iran and Wants to Destroy It Anyway

(1:32:55) Trump’s Response to Tucker’s Position on Iran

(1:34:51) Cruz Refuses to Apologize for Supporting the Disastrous Ukraine/Russia War

(1:46:55) Why Does Cruz Think Zelensky Is a Hero?

(1:47:44) Why Did Cruz Support the Blowing up of Nord Stream?

(1:50:12) Is Russia an Enemy of the US?

(1:56:29) Is America the Moral Authority?

