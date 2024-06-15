Tucker discusses why malfeasant 'western' powers even are intent on wrecking Western civilization (and are actually vandals) and are importing 3rd world illegals & subversives who help them do it
they want to wreck the things others built...this is why people spray graffiti, you did not build this so you want to destroy it and tear it down...you are really vandals...
Will Tanner on X: "Tucker perfectly nails why the power that be are so intent on wrecking Western civilization and importing those who help them do it: Tucker: "They're fraudulent, weak and helpless...they're mad about it, and so they wanna wreck the things others built" @ShawnRyan762: "You https://t.co/TL3ITHJgY8" / X
France allowed the third world in and the magnificent city is marked with graffiti everywhere.
Where artists would go to learn to paint there is ugly graffiti. Sad
To Build Back Better they need to Destroy first.