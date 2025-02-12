Tulsi confirmed, excellent nominee POTUS Trump for DNI, great win here! National Intelligence! Bi*ch McConnell says NO! Tulsi will do great! Fingers crossed for Bobby Jr.; Bobby Jr. will do great!
Senate confirms controversial (as per DRUDGE) Gabbard as Trump director of national intelligence...I think DRUDGE has a fetish against Trump...loved him once, he then fell out of love!
she will do good...no one is perfect. time to kick some nuts Tulsi...
WORLD GOVERNMENTS SUMMIT 2025
taking place. Ellison discussing reset plans with our fave Tony Blair/sarc. Mrna jabs, a digital social credit world they're ushering us into.
Pay attention and forget about the irrelevant and small distractions!!