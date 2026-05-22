Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6m

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/PFaGtQj_DDw?feature=share

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SimulationCommander
21m

I hope the stated reason she left is the real reason she left, otherwise there might be some fireworks over Iran this weekend.

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