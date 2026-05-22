Tulsi Gabbard is OUT of Trump administration (personal), gone now as DNI chief & as more exit while we also learn disturbing details from Pentagon itself (& I & others told you but we were attacked)
Damning Pentagon leak reveals huge blow to US defenses; in Iran bombing, Pentagon says that U.S. forces are currently expending more resources defending Israel from missile strikes than Israeli forces
themselves.
First, for personal issues, I extend my sympathy to Tulsi.
My statistical training tells me that the next firing HAS to be a boy else then the coin would be a an unfair one and the choice of gender in those being fired are not a play on chance alone…something ‘other than chance’ would be at play.
Is it just that the girls were never up to par? I don’t think so. I think the girls are even more capable. I just think all the boys and girls were FOX news weather level reporters to begin with. Dolts. Loyal inane and vacuous sycophants. Did not need to have any experience or skills. Just a podcast. and be a bobble-head. Yes man or woman…for a salary. Some were pure drunks like Hegseth and Patel but they get to stay, them be boys. That is another story for another time. Prasad has regained my respect.
I have zero for RFK Jr. Zero. He has done more damage to our public health and agencies just sitting there posing and preening puffed up on his roids and doing nothing about Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna Moncef et al. mRNA death shots than Rochelle or Jha or Azar or Redfield or Hahn et al. did collectively. At least they had some, albeit a little, acumen in the area.
‘U.S. forces, according to those assessments, have used up to half their total inventory of certain high-altitude interceptor systems, while Israel has deployed its own at a slower rate.’
So Israel kept its stocks under wraps and used up ours? So we are fucked if China or Russia decides to get antsy?
The situation has apparently sparked alarm among American allies in Asia, particularly South Korea and Japan, which depend on U.S. anti-missile defense systems to deter attacks from hostile states such as China and North Korea.
Justin Logan, who directs defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian D.C. think tank, also argues the imbalance suggests a betrayal of Trump’s oft-touted “America First” agenda.
Do you understand this, that 50% of our critical defense interceptor missiles are now gone and word is while China produces 1000 missiles a day, US produces 3 per day…China produces 30,000 a month, we produce 100 per month…I need you to understand this number…and we burned through 50% of our critical munitions in a war where Iran rag-dolled us and have us cruising about the Gulf playing shuffle board…
‘Three officials with knowledge of Defense Department assessments told The Washington Post on Thursday that the lopsided effort “underscores the extent to which Washington has shouldered the burden of countering Iranian ballistic missile strikes during Operation Epic Fury.”
“The numbers are striking,” Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at D.C. think tank the Stimson Center, told the Post.
“The United States absorbed most of the missile defense mission while Israel conserved its own magazines,” she went on, adding that the rate of use had left production unable to “keep pace with demand.”
“The United States absorbed most of the missile defense mission while Israel conserved its own magazines,” she went on, adding that the rate of use had left production unable to “keep pace with demand.”
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I hope the stated reason she left is the real reason she left, otherwise there might be some fireworks over Iran this weekend.