“Gabbard told Fox News host Will Cain, “Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration, as you mentioned during her illustrious record as attorney general in California…she kept prisoners in prison longer than their sentences to use them as free slave labor yet at the same time these very same people are condemning other countries for doing the exact same thing. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“My question for her and the Biden administration – where is your outrage for your fellow Americans who are sitting in prison today here in the United States of America because of minor marijuana violations,” Gabbard declared. “How come you are not fighting as hard for them to be returned home and reunited with their families as you are for Brittney Griner.”

SOURCE