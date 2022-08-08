Tulsi Gabbard lays into VP Kamala 'Madame Giggles' Harris, for ‘Hypocrisy’ of Defending Brittney Griner in Russia and Not Americans Locked Up at Home for Marijuana Violations
Gabbard told Fox News host Will Cain, “Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration"
“Gabbard told Fox News host Will Cain, “Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration, as you mentioned during her illustrious record as attorney general in California…she kept prisoners in prison longer than their sentences to use them as free slave labor yet at the same time these very same people are condemning other countries for doing the exact same thing. It doesn’t make any sense.”
“My question for her and the Biden administration – where is your outrage for your fellow Americans who are sitting in prison today here in the United States of America because of minor marijuana violations,” Gabbard declared. “How come you are not fighting as hard for them to be returned home and reunited with their families as you are for Brittney Griner.”
Gabbard needs to explain why she is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Jr Leader’s Program like Trudeau and many others…like Mayor Pete. Until that occurs then everything she says is questionable. Is she controlled opposition?
cc, you are right on with this Annalis. I found out a few weeks ago that Gabbard was a WEF trainee and when she scrubbed it from her web site I asked why and why she was a part of the WEF. Nothing at all, no answer, no reply. Just like my Representative when I ask a question, nothing! Every movement has had provocateurs inside to destroy it or take it over and it is a strategy that works so again I ask why she has not made a statement about her involvement with the WEF. It is time to get an answer from her about this before we glorify her stance about the obvious. We all know Harris is a tool and corrupt, has no business being the VP but this is all from the same old play book of Dems against Republican and nothing is that simple. We need to fix our own country before we try to fix another country. They rail against the human rights abuses while removing all of ours. Hypocrisy is the name of this con game.