Tulsi Gabbard, someone who served in military, a former congresswoman is under surveillance as part of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA’s) Quiet Skies program after criticizing
the Biden-Harris administration, Kamala Harris and Biden and Obama have her under surveillance to board a plane, her and family! multiple Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers have claimed that Gabbard,
‘who was a Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate before leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent in 2022, is being monitored under the Quiet Skies program.’
This is the America we live in now! Where people like Gabbard, people here, me could be under surveillance and are because we stood up to government questionable actions…I certainly am due to my stance against the COVID lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel deadly mRNA vaccine. I have no doubt and my experiences in the airports tell me that. It’s all I can say. But to say that Tulsi Gabbard is being surveilled is outrageous! This is Orwellian.
‘Several Federal Air Marshal (FAM) whistleblowers have come forward to expose that former U.S. Representative and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is currently enrolled in the controversial Quiet Skies program, Uncover DC reported.
Quiet Skies is a program by the TSA that uses air marshals to track and observe suspicious passengers. The program’s goal is to identify travelers who may pose a risk to aviation security, in short, a terrorist.
Air marshals observe passengers’ behavior in airports and on flights. They take notes and send detailed reports to the TSA. The program is an expansion of a practice where air marshals surveil subjects of open FBI terrorism investigations. This is the same program weaponized against J6 defendants and their families.’
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
One thing I'm learning is that we can see who the good guys and the bad ones are by how they are treated by the democrats. This is just disgusting!
These lists are very real. I had someone from the US Gov tell me "you couldn't get a security clearance based on the people you are in contact with" (meaning patriots and others who fled religious persecution)