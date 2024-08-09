‘who was a Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate before leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent in 2022, is being monitored under the Quiet Skies program.’

This is the America we live in now! Where people like Gabbard, people here, me could be under surveillance and are because we stood up to government questionable actions…I certainly am due to my stance against the COVID lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel deadly mRNA vaccine. I have no doubt and my experiences in the airports tell me that. It’s all I can say. But to say that Tulsi Gabbard is being surveilled is outrageous! This is Orwellian.

‘Several Federal Air Marshal (FAM) whistleblowers have come forward to expose that former U.S. Representative and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is currently enrolled in the controversial Quiet Skies program, Uncover DC reported.

Quiet Skies is a program by the TSA that uses air marshals to track and observe suspicious passengers. The program’s goal is to identify travelers who may pose a risk to aviation security, in short, a terrorist.

Air marshals observe passengers’ behavior in airports and on flights. They take notes and send detailed reports to the TSA. The program is an expansion of a practice where air marshals surveil subjects of open FBI terrorism investigations. This is the same program weaponized against J6 defendants and their families.’

