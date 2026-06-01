Is this why she had to go and all through this bombing, this failed war by us, yes, we lost to Iran, is this why Tulsi was placed on the naughty chair? Silenced?

All we the people seek is the truth, from either party. Just truth.

She, Tulsi said there was NO imminent nuclear threat, hence we had NO reason to bomb them, and place US military at risk and lose so much assets etc., yet Hegseth et al., these drunk c**ts said there was an imminent threat and we lost near 20 soldiers so far and we are idling in the gulf playing shuffle board. where Iran hit our once INVISIBLE stealth F-35 5th generation top jet fighter aircraft…how? hit our aircraft carrier too…how? Tulsi, the head of DNI and all 17 intel agencies said NO imminent threat and the White House imminent threat…so she who knew, had to go.

this is one of the best take downs I have ever seen and I do not appreciate this senator…I sued to look at Ossoff as a clown…now I do not.

I think Tulsi looked worse with the answers, better to have stayed silent…help me understand this please…

if someone says something when they are the expert, despite that, if it is not in line with the WH, they are fired? is this it? so lie, openly? there is no one who had more intel at their fingertips than Tulsi as to Iran and she said NO…NO…as did Joe…no two people….yet both were fired I see…it it seems…or lets just say BOTH do not work in the administration anymore and it followed statements by both as to the lack of credibility that Iran posed an imminent nuclear threat or even had have an ounce of capability…my point is IF, if Iran posed that threat, if Iran could have hit USA with nukes, IF, IF, IF…I would have supported this…and called for congressional approval…but this…I cannot support. It has NO basis.

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