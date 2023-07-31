Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
Jul 31, 2023

2 of my close relatives who were perfectly healthy a year ago were just diagnosed with ‘Covid-cancer.’ I don’t know where they ever learned that term, but that’s what the doctor’s are calling it…it’s in their stomach, bladder and lymph nodes (both cases). Both people have had 4 gene therapy shots and we live in the ‘red state’ of Nebraska.

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Michael Folks's avatar
Michael Folks
Jul 31, 2023

It's more than a coincidence, a deliberate culling of thr Human Race. Was reading yesterday about deliberate reduction in Farmlands, the "Green Idiots", plan on reducing crops and livestock," To save the Earth".... Expect Famine, to sweep the World.

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