TURKEY NOW THREATENS TO INVADE ISRAEL; Erdogan threatens military action against Israel, MK calls him a 'megalomaniacal dictator'; Turkey could take military action against Israel if necessary,
Erdogan warns, drawing comparisons to past interventions in Karabakh and Libya. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday accused Israel of carrying out atrocities against Palestine and Lebanon
and threatened potential military action against the Jewish state, similar to its past interventions in Karabakh and Libya.’
I have stated before this war is uniting the arab world…
“The blood-stained genocide network continues to kill innocent children, women, and civilians without any rule or principle, ignoring all kinds of human values,” Erdogan alleged while addressing the International Asia-Political Parties Conference in Istanbul.’ ‘“We must be strong to prevent Israel from doing this to Palestine,” Erdogan said. “Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we will do the same to them,” he stated. “There is nothing to prevent us from doing it. We just need to be strong so that we can take these steps.”
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this can potentially unite the arab world as one...
Israel looked at Iran and figured there'd never be a better time to attack.
Maybe other countries are looking at Israel and thinking the same thing.