Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

this can potentially unite the arab world as one...

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SimulationCommander
1h

Israel looked at Iran and figured there'd never be a better time to attack.

Maybe other countries are looking at Israel and thinking the same thing.

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