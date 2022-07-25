TWITTER has permanently suspended my account. I had not shared but today came a message again; ha ha ha, I posted my substack to see how long before they would, a bunch of low lifes at Twitter
They had been suspending repeatedly; TWITTER is such a joke, I never used it before COVID and know it is garbage, we do not need TWITTER, get it out of your life, like FACEBOOK, junk!
Badge of honor. Congrats. If you are not permanently suspended then you are not fighting hard enough.
You are in good company.