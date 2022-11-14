Two (2) planes colliding this way in Texas WWII airshow, 6 dead: Six dead after two planes collide in fiery mid-flight crash during World War II air show in Dallas; what do you think? COVID Vaccine?
What do you think? One pilot getting massive cardiac death and thus colliding? It is entirely possible given what airline pilots American Airlines etc. are beginning to say...DANGEROUS time for pilots
SOURCE:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/two-planes-crash-air-dallas-air-show-rcna56920
Far worse for us passengers. This mRNA COVID Fauci and Bourla and Bancel and Collins shot is killing healthy pilots.
When I saw that crash I thought vaccine injury but whatever happened I'm so sorry for all involved, its heart breaking.
As a pilot of 25 yrs I experienced 2 near misses. One a glider on a reciprocal heading about 50ft below my aircraft, and other, in the circuit on approach with another aircraft passed directly across my path and perhaps 50ft below on approach to another vector runway. The point being that in both instances I was conscious of traffic and knew from RT that their was action all about. Had a collision occurred, I vouch I would never have been aware of my own demise.
That said, in a circuit and regulated airshow, attention is firmly on other traffic. We may never know the reason here. In speculating, human error appears as entirely legitimate as an adverse jab related or precipitated event, although we should at least ascertain the jab status of the pilot ?
Commercial pilot and crew deaths are at least an order of magnitude greater since mandated jabbing.