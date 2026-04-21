Two (2) stunning very troubling reports making the rounds around Washington DC & USA that I ask you your view? Is this true? Any links or confirmation 1)that POTUS Trump was removed from a high-level
meeting when the two pilots were shot down over Iran as aids said he was screaming & ranting uncontrollably for hours & felt he would misguide/disturb decisions to be made to rescue 2)nuclear codes
Reports are that POTUS Trump tried to access the nuclear codes while at a recent high-level meeting over Iran…
"One report coming out of that meeting at the White House is that Trump wanted to... use the nuclear codes and General Dan Caine stood up and said 'No'." "He invoked his privilege as the head of the military, so to speak. It was apparently quite a blow-up.’
But I can find nothing to substantiate this reporting in media and this at this time I argue this is unverified and we cannot say this report as to accessing the nuclear codes is true! I have found no independent corroboration for the claim. I am also trying to understand what is meant by ‘access the codes’….?
Donald Trump ‘blocked from using nuclear codes’ during emergency meeting
Senior US military chief General Dan Caine reportedly said ‘No’ when Donald Trump allegedly tried to access the nuclear codes during the Iran conflict, according to unverified reports
"One report coming out of that meeting at the White House is that Trump wanted to... use the nuclear codes and General Dan Caine stood up and said 'No'." "He invoked his privilege as the head of the military, so to speak. It was apparently quite a blow-up.
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I could see the former but not the latter occurring. what is your view?
Trump has only ONE option re Iran...1)declare a victory fop some sorts and 2) walk away, its over...
truth is we lost. Iran won! but we can claim victory. We did a hole load of shit here, devastating. Iran did not attack USA. was not an imminent threat. not one of the objectives have been met. In fact, Iran will emerge stronger and for the first time Trump will need to accept defeat. USA and Israel are not even close to getting any of the objectives. we must take an off ramp and walk away. end this now. save lives of our troops and other troops and innocent people. just bring troops home. so let me understand this, we never wanted Iran to close the strait, as it hurts the world's economy, yet we closed it ourselves?