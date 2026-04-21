Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
42m

I could see the former but not the latter occurring. what is your view?

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Dr. Paul Alexander
23m

Trump has only ONE option re Iran...1)declare a victory fop some sorts and 2) walk away, its over...

truth is we lost. Iran won! but we can claim victory. We did a hole load of shit here, devastating. Iran did not attack USA. was not an imminent threat. not one of the objectives have been met. In fact, Iran will emerge stronger and for the first time Trump will need to accept defeat. USA and Israel are not even close to getting any of the objectives. we must take an off ramp and walk away. end this now. save lives of our troops and other troops and innocent people. just bring troops home. so let me understand this, we never wanted Iran to close the strait, as it hurts the world's economy, yet we closed it ourselves?

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