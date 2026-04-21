Reports are that POTUS Trump tried to access the nuclear codes while at a recent high-level meeting over Iran…

"One report coming out of that meeting at the White House is that Trump wanted to... use the nuclear codes and General Dan Caine stood up and said 'No'." "He invoked his privilege as the head of the military, so to speak. It was apparently quite a blow-up.’

But I can find nothing to substantiate this reporting in media and this at this time I argue this is unverified and we cannot say this report as to accessing the nuclear codes is true! I have found no independent corroboration for the claim. I am also trying to understand what is meant by ‘access the codes’….?

Donald Trump ‘blocked from using nuclear codes’ during emergency meeting

Senior US military chief General Dan Caine reportedly said ‘No’ when Donald Trump allegedly tried to access the nuclear codes during the Iran conflict, according to unverified reports

"One report coming out of that meeting at the White House is that Trump wanted to... use the nuclear codes and General Dan Caine stood up and said 'No'." "He invoked his privilege as the head of the military, so to speak. It was apparently quite a blow-up.