Two key communications.

Musk has the media going batshit crazy and I kind of like it! They can’t get enough of Big Balls Edward Coristine.

Trump to Biden:

Great move POTUS Trump giving Biden the double-barreled bird! Nicely done!

This I agree with! Commonsense, as Biden is non compos mentis, he is clearly brain addled and senile and at levels of dementia. Great decision! Cannot trust Kunter or I meant Hunter. Trump loves vengeance and retribution, I like it! This is what we need to see and targeted well!