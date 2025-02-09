Two communications: Elon Musk: "This is a job for Big Balls" & the funny thing is the left fecal DC media got trapped falls over itself with Big Balls & Trump delivered Revenge to Biden, well deserved
Biden cancelled in 2021 based purely on hate & politics & Trump delivered it in kind, cancelling Biden's security clearances & intel briefings, access to classified information; IMO this limits Hunter
Two key communications.
Musk has the media going batshit crazy and I kind of like it! They can’t get enough of Big Balls Edward Coristine.
Trump to Biden:
Great move POTUS Trump giving Biden the double-barreled bird! Nicely done!
This I agree with! Commonsense, as Biden is non compos mentis, he is clearly brain addled and senile and at levels of dementia. Great decision! Cannot trust Kunter or I meant Hunter. Trump loves vengeance and retribution, I like it! This is what we need to see and targeted well!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Key for all to remember is this USAID et al. and all corruption is NOT a Democrat issue, it is equally a Republican one. Republicans OWN many of the crimes around us. Democrats like the camera so wear lots, but when you peel back, you find the old boys right in the middle. often fondling little boys
Okay, so Trump "cancelled" Biden. Fine. So, that's it? Biden is sent to his room without ice cream?
Listen, we all know of the *countless* heinous crimes of the Biden Crime Family, led by Joe Biden himself. Biden *deserves* a lengthy prison sentence (if not execution) *PLUS* confiscation of every ill-gotten penny that the Biden family has - which amounts to tens of millions of dollars.
If Biden and Fa. is allowed to walk away with a slap on the wrist, then that will signal yet *ANOTHER* nail in the coffin of these United States. Justice **MUST** be brought back to our country. This is non-negotiable and the present Trump 2.0 has to make it happen *NOW* !!!
Trump has already allowed Clinton, Bush, and Obama to get away with their crimes. Now Biden also?