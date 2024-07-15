Two House negros Eric Adams and Brandon Johnson (Mayors New York and Chicargo); Dr. Umar tells it right that Biden INC, democrats are replacing black voters with BROWN Latino voters as black moving to
leave the democrat slave plantation, blacks who helped build America (see Gateway below); para "what is the democrat party giving you two house negros, blacks helped build USA but illegals get MORE"?
“New York City has a Black homelessness rate no less than 35%. So you got Black people who pay taxes living on the street, and you got migrants who haven’t paid a single tax in their life, eating and living better than the Black people who built the country.”
Interview with Charlamagne tha God…
Dr. Umar Stuns Radio Hosts — Perfectly Describes How Democrats are Replacing Black Voters with Illegal Aliens (VIDEO) | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft
Malcolm X had this all figured out and still black people lolly gagged around democrap liars like mad Maxine (stagnant) Waters.
They’re getting the government that they voted for, helped them cheat to win, and will do it again in November! This is exactly what they deserve!