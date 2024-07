“New York City has a Black homelessness rate no less than 35%. So you got Black people who pay taxes living on the street, and you got migrants who haven’t paid a single tax in their life, eating and living better than the Black people who built the country.”

Interview with Charlamagne tha God…

Dr. Umar Stuns Radio Hosts — Perfectly Describes How Democrats are Replacing Black Voters with Illegal Aliens (VIDEO) | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft

