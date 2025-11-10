this prescient substack and these words:

“we were as surprised like many of you to see Trump, RFK, Makary, and Oz point to maternal Tylenol use as the culprit in the autism crisis. Our extensively cited, evidence-based report which has been sent to HHS officials found routine childhood vaccination between the ages of 0 and 4 years to be the dominant trigger for the rapid development of autism spectrum disorder, particularly profound autism—not acetaminophen. If maternal drugs have any role to play we found antipsychotics, and antiepileptics of much greater concern than Tylenol.”

hat-tip to Peter McCullough for bring his stones to the table and not messing around! McCullough is saying the presser was bullshit (I can find no other words and NO, I do not want to go to any wine and cheese in Palm Beach, I did many prior, it got us COVID fraud and the rest is history, nothing good health wise)…I won’t prostate myself or cup any one’s stones for a job…I will not be silenced and nor will McCullough, he maintains my respect as we continue to scientifically support TWC (The Wellness Company, a good company with a great CEO Foster Coulson and Peter Gillooly).

It is clear to me that HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID etc. are as same as under Biden and maybe even worse, for you were bullshitted to think it would actually make America healthy again…no, it’s a grift and graft fest on roids. lipstick on a pig. HHS, FDA, NIH etc. has one task by the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales, that is, to bring MORE mRNA vaccine popping out your eyeballs. To replace all vaccine and drugs with mRNA. The Outlaw has them boy’s nuts in a vice. squeezing daily at will. Neutered, all the boys of our health agencies. Silenced.

In Susceptible Babies, Combination Vaccination Triggers Autism

America misdirected by September 22, 2025 Tylenol press conference

Support McCullough.

